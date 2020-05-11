Government publishing SSC results in May even if coronavirus shutdown prolongs

Inter-board coordination subcommittee Chairman Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the decision to bdnews24.com on Monday.

Earlier, Secondary and Higher Education Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain had said the results would be published within two weeks from the reopening of offices.

The government-enforced shutdowns of offices, which started on Mar 26, have been extended to May 16 to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The lockdown has been eased but educational institutions are not reopening this month.

Ziaul said the officials were now preparing to publish the results by bringing the OMR sheets to the boards from different regions with the help of the Post Office.

The online college admission process will begin after the publication of the results, with the Dhaka board taking the central role, he said.

More than 2 million students registered for the SSC and equivalent exams in February.

Another official said the postponed HSC exams, which had been slated to an Apr 1 start, will begin until after the situation improves.