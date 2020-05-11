Home > Education

Government publishing SSC results in May even if coronavirus shutdown prolongs

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 May 2020 08:26 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 08:26 PM BdST

The government will publish the results of SSC and equivalent examinations this month even if the coronavirus shutdown continues.

Inter-board coordination subcommittee Chairman Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the decision to bdnews24.com on Monday.

Earlier, Secondary and Higher Education Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain had said the results would be published within two weeks from the reopening of offices.

The government-enforced shutdowns of offices, which started on Mar 26, have been extended to May 16 to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The lockdown has been eased but educational institutions are not reopening this month.

Ziaul said the officials were now preparing to publish the results by bringing the OMR sheets to the boards from different regions with the help of the Post Office.

The online college admission process will begin after the publication of the results, with the Dhaka board taking the central role, he said.

More than 2 million students registered for the SSC and equivalent exams in February.

Another official said the postponed HSC exams, which had been slated to an Apr 1 start, will begin until after the situation improves.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People passing their time at home amid an ongoing coronavirus shutdown. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Schools not reopening before Eid

Private unis to take online classes

In an undated photo from Daniel Levin, Casey Schaeffer with their children, Ramona and Linus. (Daniel Levin via The New York Times)

How remote learning is breaking parents

Closed school collecting fees

An empty cafeteria at Public School 76 in Manhattan on Monday, March 16, 2020. Even as we take significant steps to distance ourselves from one another to

Study in a language you don’t understand

Students fear about future

School shutdown extended to Apr 25

Primary lessons on TV from Tuesday

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.