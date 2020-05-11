Government publishing SSC results in May even if coronavirus shutdown prolongs
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 May 2020 08:26 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 08:26 PM BdST
The government will publish the results of SSC and equivalent examinations this month even if the coronavirus shutdown continues.
Inter-board coordination subcommittee Chairman Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the decision to bdnews24.com on Monday.
Earlier, Secondary and Higher Education Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain had said the results would be published within two weeks from the reopening of offices.
The government-enforced shutdowns of offices, which started on Mar 26, have been extended to May 16 to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
The lockdown has been eased but educational institutions are not reopening this month.
Ziaul said the officials were now preparing to publish the results by bringing the OMR sheets to the boards from different regions with the help of the Post Office.
The online college admission process will begin after the publication of the results, with the Dhaka board taking the central role, he said.
More than 2 million students registered for the SSC and equivalent exams in February.
Another official said the postponed HSC exams, which had been slated to an Apr 1 start, will begin until after the situation improves.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Schools, colleges in Bangladesh not reopening before Eid
- Bangladesh private universities to hold online classes during lockdown
- ‘It was just too much’: How remote learning is breaking parents
- Anger as closed school in Dhaka collecting tuition fees amid coronavirus lockdown
- Imagine online school in a language you don’t understand
- Students fear about failing, missing jobs in lockdown
- Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Apr 25
- Sangsad TV begins broadcasting lessons for primary school students from Tuesday
- Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Apr 14
- Sangsad TV to broadcast lessons for primary students
Most Read
- N95 mask scam report filed 12 days ago: Bangladesh minister sits on it
- Alarm over disregard for lockdown as crowds flock back to streets of Dhaka
- Bag of Tk 8m 'disappears' from National Bank vehicle in Old Dhaka
- Bangladesh records 11 more virus deaths, daily caseload tops 1,000
- Bangladesh repatriates more than 100 stranded citizens from UK amid pandemic
- Be 'mentally tough': Hasina says coronavirus dealing a huge blow to Bangladesh’s development
- Former state minister Anwarul Kabir dies from COVID-19
- Loan defaulters will qualify for coronavirus stimulus package
- Worker unrest at DBL Group's garment unit over reduced pay
- India records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases