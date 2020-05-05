Schools, colleges in Bangladesh not reopening before Eid

Md Mahbub Hossain, secretary to secondary and higher education, confirmed the decision to bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

The government on Monday extended the lockdown in the form of general holidays for offices and workplaces to May 16.

Mahbubur said the Ramadan and Eid holidays will now be added to the general holidays.

Eid is expected to fall on May 25 and the government had fixed the holidays on the occasions of Ramadan, May Day, Buddha Purnima, Boishakhi Purnima, Shab-e-Qadr, Jumatul Bida and Eid from Apr 25 to May 30 at the high schools.

The holidays for the colleges had been fixed from May 14 to June 18, including summer vacation.

Mahbub hinted at not reopening the schools and colleges even after May 30 as the coronavirus crisis is worsening.

“They will be reopened only when there is no risk of infection. We will announce the decision after May 30,” he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had earlier said the educational institutions will remain closed until September if the situation does not improve.

Bangladesh closed the institutions on Mar 17, a week after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the country.