Sangsad TV begins broadcasting lessons for primary school students from Tuesday

There will also be lessons for pre-primary students, the primary and mass education ministry announced on Sunday after the government extended the shutdown of educational institutions over the coronavirus outbreak to Apr 14.

During the programme ‘Ghore Bose Shikhi’, lessons will be given on every subject for 20 minutes from 2pm to 4pm every day.

The students of grades one to five are expected to do a set of homework after taking the classes and submit it to their teachers once schools reopen. The scores obtained on the homework assignments will be considered a part of their continuous assessment.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has already started airing lessons for secondary level students of classes VI-X.