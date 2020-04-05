Home > Education

Sangsad TV begins broadcasting lessons for primary school students from Tuesday

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Apr 2020 06:50 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 06:50 PM BdST

The state-run Sangsad Bangladesh Television will begin broadcasting pre-recorded lessons for primary school students on Tuesday.

There will also be lessons for pre-primary students, the primary and mass education ministry announced on Sunday after the government extended the shutdown of educational institutions over the coronavirus outbreak to Apr 14.

During the programme ‘Ghore Bose Shikhi’, lessons will be given on every subject for 20 minutes from 2pm to 4pm every day.

The students of grades one to five are expected to do a set of homework after taking the classes and submit it to their teachers once schools reopen. The scores obtained on the homework assignments will be considered a part of their continuous assessment.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has already started airing lessons for secondary level students of classes VI-X.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Govt to broadcast primary school lessons

School shutdown extended to Apr 14

Students say goodbye to their friends and roommates as they prepare for spring break and an extended period of online classes due to the coronavirus outbreak at Syracuse University, New York, US, Mar 13, 2020. REUTERS

They went abroad to study. Now they are stranded

All educational institutes shut until Mar 31

Nils Peistrup, 12, attends class remotely from his family's home in Bothell, Wash, a suburb of Seattle, on Monday, Mar 9, 2020. More than 20,000 K-12 schools in the United States are being shuttered because of worries about spreading the coronavirus, affecting at least 15 million students, most of whom will be asked to shift to online learning. The New York Times

Is America ready for virtual learning?

School assemblies moved inside classrooms

Students at Harvard University carry boxes in Cambridge, Mass, March 11, 2020. The New York Times

Chaos as US colleges tell students to stay away

Govt plans online-only college application system

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.