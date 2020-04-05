Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Apr 14

All educational institutions will remain closed until Apr 14, Education Minister Dipu Moni announced on Sunday.

But no decision has been taken regarding the fate of the HSC and equivalent exams, she told bdnews24.com.

It followed the government's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown to Apr 14 amid a recent surge in the number of coronavirus infections.

The ongoing shutdown for schools was initially set to be lifted on Mar 31 but was later extended to Apr 9.

With Apr 10 falling on a weekend, the education ministry will issue an order extending the closure to Apr 13 and merging it the national holiday to mark the Bangla New Year the following day.

All tuition centres will remain shut during this time, according to education ministry officials.

The government has been broadcasting lessons for students of classes 6-10 on Sangsad TV from Mar 29. The ministry is working on doing the same for primary students.