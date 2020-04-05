Home > Education

Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Apr 14

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Apr 2020 05:54 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 05:54 PM BdST

The government has extended the shutdown for educational institutions for a third time as it grapples with a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

All educational institutions will remain closed until Apr 14, Education Minister Dipu Moni announced on Sunday.

But no decision has been taken regarding the fate of the HSC and equivalent exams, she told bdnews24.com.

It followed the government's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown to Apr 14 amid a recent surge in the number of coronavirus infections.

The ongoing shutdown for schools was initially set to be lifted on Mar 31 but was later extended to Apr 9.

With Apr 10 falling on a weekend, the education ministry will issue an order extending the closure to Apr 13 and merging it the national holiday to mark the Bangla New Year the following day.

All tuition centres will remain shut during this time, according to education ministry officials.

The government has been broadcasting lessons for students of classes 6-10 on Sangsad TV from Mar 29. The ministry is working on doing the same for primary students.  

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Govt to broadcast primary school lessons

School shutdown extended to Apr 14

Students say goodbye to their friends and roommates as they prepare for spring break and an extended period of online classes due to the coronavirus outbreak at Syracuse University, New York, US, Mar 13, 2020. REUTERS

They went abroad to study. Now they are stranded

All educational institutes shut until Mar 31

Nils Peistrup, 12, attends class remotely from his family's home in Bothell, Wash, a suburb of Seattle, on Monday, Mar 9, 2020. More than 20,000 K-12 schools in the United States are being shuttered because of worries about spreading the coronavirus, affecting at least 15 million students, most of whom will be asked to shift to online learning. The New York Times

Is America ready for virtual learning?

School assemblies moved inside classrooms

Students at Harvard University carry boxes in Cambridge, Mass, March 11, 2020. The New York Times

Chaos as US colleges tell students to stay away

Govt plans online-only college application system

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.