Sangsad TV to broadcast lessons for primary students

  Shahidul Islam, Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Mar 2020 04:14 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2020 04:14 PM BdST

The state-run Sangsad Bangladesh Television is set to broadcast pre-recorded lessons for primary school students of grades III-V after the government was forced to shut down educational institutions across the country in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“I hope it will be possible to start airing the classes from this week,” said Director General Md Fashiullah of the Directorate of Primary Education, adding the classes were being optimised for the young pupils.

The students are expected to do a set of homework after taking the classes and submit it to their teachers once schools reopen. The scores obtained on the homework assignments will be considered a part of their continuous assessment.

The Directorate of Secondary & Higher Education has already started airing lessons for secondary level students of classes VI-X.

“We have spoken with Sangsad Television. In addition to this channel, we will be uploading content on social media and other online platforms,” said Fashiullah.

The directorate has recently instructed primary school officials to conduct classes via Google Classroom, Zoom, Google Hangouts and Skype while educational institutions remain closed.

The Ministry of Education extended the shutdown of all schools to Apr 9, from Mar 31 amid virus fears. The shutdown might be prolonged if the situation worsens, according to the authorities. 

