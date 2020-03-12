Govt orders schools, college to hold assemblies inside classrooms amid coronavirus fears

Educational institutions were also directed to postpone cultural, sporting and other events for the time being.

It came after the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research or IEDCR confirmed the first three cases of the coronavirus infection in Bangladesh on Mar 8.

Educational institutions, however, will remain open as the current situation in the country does not warrant their closure, according to government officials.

“All offices and educational institutions under the Secondary and Higher Education Department are advised to avoid crowds under the present circumstances,” the Secondary and Higher Education Department said in a notice.

“Daily assemblies should be held inside classrooms until further notice.”