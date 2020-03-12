Govt orders schools, college to hold assemblies inside classrooms amid coronavirus fears
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Mar 2020 12:55 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2020 12:55 PM BdST
The government has ordered schools and colleges to hold daily assemblies inside classrooms amid growing fears over the novel coronavirus in the country.
Educational institutions were also directed to postpone cultural, sporting and other events for the time being.
It came after the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research or IEDCR confirmed the first three cases of the coronavirus infection in Bangladesh on Mar 8.
Educational institutions, however, will remain open as the current situation in the country does not warrant their closure, according to government officials.
“All offices and educational institutions under the Secondary and Higher Education Department are advised to avoid crowds under the present circumstances,” the Secondary and Higher Education Department said in a notice.
“Daily assemblies should be held inside classrooms until further notice.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 'An eviction notice’: chaos after colleges tell students to stay away
- Govt plans to introduce online-only college application system
- Harvard and Yale universities investigated for possible non-disclosure of foreign money
- Hasina rejects call for quota for English-medium students to enrol at BUET
- Government has 28,832 vacant posts in its primary schools
- SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
- UGC introduces combined entrance tests at public universities
- Govt issues revised schedule for SSC, equivalent exams
- Calls to improve quality of education after satisfactory results
- Don't worry too much about GPA-5, says Dipu Moni
Most Read
- India cancels almost all visas, closes Myanmar border, as regional coronavirus cases rise
- Two Bangladeshi patients recover from coronavirus infection, no new cases detected: IEDCR
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Hasina to inaugurate Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway Thursday
- Britain, Italy announce war chests to soften impact of coronavirus
- Nobel laureate Yunus fined after he apologises for breaching Bangladesh labour law
- World Health Organization calls coronavirus outbreak ‘pandemic’ for first time
- Govt allocates Tk 500m for health services to tackle coronavirus
- Papia placed on fresh remand in three cases
- Tom Hanks says he has coronavirus