Home > Education

Govt orders schools, college to hold assemblies inside classrooms amid coronavirus fears

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Mar 2020 12:55 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2020 12:55 PM BdST

The government has ordered schools and colleges to hold daily assemblies inside classrooms amid growing fears over the novel coronavirus in the country.

Educational institutions were also directed to postpone cultural, sporting and other events for the time being.

It came after the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research or IEDCR confirmed the first three cases of the coronavirus infection in Bangladesh on Mar 8.

Educational  institutions, however, will remain open as the current situation in the country does not warrant their closure, according to government officials.

“All offices and educational institutions under the Secondary and Higher Education  Department are advised to avoid crowds under the present circumstances,” the Secondary and Higher Education Department said in a notice.

“Daily assemblies should be held inside classrooms until further notice.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Students at Harvard University carry boxes in Cambridge, Mass, March 11, 2020. The New York Times

Chaos as US colleges tell students to stay away

Govt plans online-only college application system

FILE PHOTO: Lawrance Hall is shown at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, US, Sep 27, 2018. REUTERS

Harvard, Yale universities under probe

Hasina snubs quota call for English-medium students

File Photo

28,832 posts vacant in govt primary schools

SSC exams begin Monday

University admission: UGC introduces uniform test

Revised schedule for SSC exams out

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.