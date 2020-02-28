Govt plans to introduce online-only college application system
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Feb 2020 02:47 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2020 02:56 PM BdST
The government is planning to introduce an exclusively online application system for students seeking enrolment in class XI. The move would mean that students will no longer be able to apply for college through SMS.
The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee prepared a draft admission policy for class XI in colleges and madrasas, which also includes a proposed increase in admission confirmation fees and the abolition of quotas.
Education Minister Dipu Moni presided over a meeting on the draft policy on Thursday.
Applying for admission through SMS creates troubles for students and so the authorities proposed introducing an online-only application system, Dhaka Education Board College Inspector Md Harun-Ar-Rashid told bdnews24.com.
The new policy will see confirmation fees rise to Tk 135 from Tk 130 while doing away with a few quotas.
The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee proposed to scrap all but the 5 percent quota for freedom fighters, 0.5 percent for BKSP students and 0.5 percent for expatriates, said an official of the Education Ministry.
The board proposed to introduce an online application system for admission in a bid to cut down costs and complications relating to the SMS system, he said.
Students can apply to a maximum of 10 colleges or madrasas with a fee of Tk 150. Earlier, the fee was Tk 120 to apply through SMS for each college or madrasa.
The application process will begin from May 10-20 in the first phase. They will be scrutinised between Jun 27-31 and the result of first phase of application will be published on Jun 8.
The second round of applications will be taken from Jun 17-20 and its outcome will be published on Jun 20. The third phase will run between Jun 23 and 25 and the result will be out on Jun 25.
The new admission policy will be finalised soon, said an official of the ministry.
The SSC and equivalent exams will be completed by Mar 12 this year, with more than 2 million students taking part in them.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt plans to introduce online-only college application system
- Harvard and Yale universities investigated for possible non-disclosure of foreign money
- Hasina rejects call for quota for English-medium students to enrol at BUET
- Government has 28,832 vacant posts in its primary schools
- SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
- UGC introduces combined entrance tests at public universities
- Govt issues revised schedule for SSC, equivalent exams
- Calls to improve quality of education after satisfactory results
- Don't worry too much about GPA-5, says Dipu Moni
- PEC, Ebtedayee, JSC, JDC results to be published on Tuesday
Most Read
- As India counts the dead, questions swirl about police response
- Westin Dhaka owners, officials’ links to Papia will be investigated, RAB says
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Bangladeshi girl studying at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
- Bangladesh energy regulator raises retail power prices by 5.3%
- Not inviting India to Mujib Barsha celebrations will be ungrateful: Awami League
- Amid Delhi's blood-letting, a Hindu bride weds in a Muslim neighbourhood
- Emirates won't fly Umrah pilgrims, some tourists to Saudi due to coronavirus outbreak
- Distinguished Bangladeshis call for end to violence in New Delhi
- HC rejects Khaleda's bail plea in Zia Charitable Trust graft case