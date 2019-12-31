Don't worry too much about GPA-5, says Dipu Moni
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Dec 2019 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2019 04:29 PM BdST
Education Minister Dipu Moni has urged everyone to assist the government in ensuring the students nurture their merit rather than celebrating GPA-5 in public exams.
She also hoped the results of Junior School Certificate exams will be given on a scale of GPA-4 instead of GPA-5. The pass rate in JSC-JDC exam is 87.9 percent this year with 78,429 students bagging GPA-5.
The education minister accompanied by Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury shared the JSC-JDC exam results at a media briefing at in the Secretariat on Tuesday.
"I believe it is better for our students and the education system that we don't talk too much about the GPA-5. Our enthusiasm over GPA-5 is depriving our children, our students, of happiness.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PEC, Ebtedayee, JSC, JDC results to be published on Tuesday
- Govt scraps rules on expelling students from PEC, Ebtedayee exams
- Govt publishes list of 18,147 for appointment as primary school teacher
- Government to take expert opinion on scrapping PEC test
- Govt announces dates for expelled students to retake PEC exams
- UGC orders public universities to shut evening courses
- 3 suicides in 2 months jolt a college campus
- Bangladesh women lagging behind in adult literacy: UNESCO report
- Latin dictionary’s journey: A to Zythum in 125 years (and counting)
- Japan’s elite universities, where women are a rarity
Most Read
- PEC, Ebtedayee, JSC, JDC results to be published on Tuesday
- Pass rate in JSC, JDC exams rises to 87.9%
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- Bangladesh shuts mobile networks along borders with India
- Khokon accepts Hasina's decision on nomination for Dhaka South mayoral race
- Results of primary and junior school certificate exams handed to PM Hasina
- Police foil leftists’ black flag march
- Police restrict New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dhaka
- Hasina consoles diplomat Syed Muazzem Ali’s family in hospital
- Former foreign secretary Muazzem Ali dies at 75