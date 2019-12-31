Home > Education

Don't worry too much about GPA-5, says Dipu Moni

Published: 31 Dec 2019

Education Minister Dipu Moni has urged everyone to assist the government in ensuring the students nurture their merit rather than celebrating GPA-5 in public exams.

She also hoped the results of Junior School Certificate exams will be given on a scale of GPA-4 instead of GPA-5. The pass rate in JSC-JDC exam is 87.9 percent this year with 78,429 students bagging GPA-5.

The education minister accompanied by Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury shared the JSC-JDC exam results at a media briefing at in the Secretariat on Tuesday.

"I believe it is better for our students and the education system that we don't talk too much about the GPA-5. Our enthusiasm over GPA-5 is depriving our children, our students, of happiness.”

