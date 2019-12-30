Home > Education

PEC, Ebtedayee, JSC, JDC results to be published on Tuesday

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Dec 2019 08:42 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 08:42 PM BdST

The results of the school certificate examinations for over 5.5 million fifth and eighth graders are set to be released on Tuesday.

The exams the fifth graders took are Primary Education Completion or PEC and Ebtedayee while the eighth graders sat Junior School Certificate or JSC and Junior Dakhil Certificate or JDC.

Education Minister Dipu Moni and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain will present copies of the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the morning.

Dipu Moni and Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdoury Nowfel will highlight different aspects of the JSC and JDC results at a news conference at the Secretariat at 11:30am.

State Minister Zakir will present different facts about the PEC and Ebtedayee results at 1pm.

The results will be published after the news conferences.

The students who were expelled from the PEC exams before being allowed to retake the tests in line with a High Court order, will also receive their results.

A total of 2,903,638 fifth graders and 2,661,682 eighth graders took the tests this year.

RESULTS VIA MOBILE SMS

The results can be had via text messages besides those being available on the websites and at the institutions.

The JSC and JDC results will be published on the websites of the education boards.

PEC and Ebtedayee results will be available on the websites of the Directorate of Primary Education and the state’s mobile operator Teletalk.

The education boards will also send the results to deputy commissioners or DCs and Upazila executive officers or UNOs via email. Copies of results can also be collected from them.

Students of class eight can get the results by typing ‘JSC or JDC<space>first three letters of board’s name<space>roll number<space>2019’ and sending SMS to 16222.

The fifth graders will have to type ‘DPE or EBT<space>student ID<space>2019’ and send SMS to 16222 to get the results in a return SMS.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File photo

Govt scraps rules on PEC test expulsion

18,147 new primary school teachers

File Photo

PEC test hinges on expert view

Govt sets dates for PEC retakes

UGC

UGC orders universities to shut evening courses

A marker at the entrance to Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ, on Nov 9, 2018. There have been at least three suicides at Rowan in just over two months, a sober statistic officials acknowledge is the most ever in a single semester. The New York Times

3 suicides in 2 months jolt US college campus

Women lagging behind in literacy: report

Project director Michael Hillen in the archive of the Thesaurus Linguae Latinae, at the Bavarian Academy of Sciences in Munich, Nov 22, 2019. Researchers, many long since dead, have been working here since the 1890s to compile the most comprehensive Latin dictionary ever. It is expected to be completed in 2050. (Gordon Welters/The New York Times)

Latin dictionary’s journey

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.