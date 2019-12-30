PEC, Ebtedayee, JSC, JDC results to be published on Tuesday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2019 08:42 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 08:42 PM BdST
The results of the school certificate examinations for over 5.5 million fifth and eighth graders are set to be released on Tuesday.
The exams the fifth graders took are Primary Education Completion or PEC and Ebtedayee while the eighth graders sat Junior School Certificate or JSC and Junior Dakhil Certificate or JDC.
Education Minister Dipu Moni and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain will present copies of the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the morning.
Dipu Moni and Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdoury Nowfel will highlight different aspects of the JSC and JDC results at a news conference at the Secretariat at 11:30am.
State Minister Zakir will present different facts about the PEC and Ebtedayee results at 1pm.
The results will be published after the news conferences.
The students who were expelled from the PEC exams before being allowed to retake the tests in line with a High Court order, will also receive their results.
A total of 2,903,638 fifth graders and 2,661,682 eighth graders took the tests this year.
The results can be had via text messages besides those being available on the websites and at the institutions.
The JSC and JDC results will be published on the websites of the education boards.
PEC and Ebtedayee results will be available on the websites of the Directorate of Primary Education and the state’s mobile operator Teletalk.
The education boards will also send the results to deputy commissioners or DCs and Upazila executive officers or UNOs via email. Copies of results can also be collected from them.
Students of class eight can get the results by typing ‘JSC or JDC<space>first three letters of board’s name<space>roll number<space>2019’ and sending SMS to 16222.
The fifth graders will have to type ‘DPE or EBT<space>student ID<space>2019’ and send SMS to 16222 to get the results in a return SMS.
