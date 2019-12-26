Home > Education

Govt scraps rules on expelling students from PEC, Ebtedayee exams

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Dec 2019 07:44 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2019 07:44 PM BdST

The government has revoked the rules on expelling students from Primary Education Completion or PEC and Ebtedayee exams.

The amendment was announced on Thursday following a rule issued by the High Court over expulsion of 15 students from this year’s PEC exams in November.

Now, in accordance with the government’s amendment to the rule, students who undertake primary school completion exams will no longer be expelled from the tests, Md Delwar Hossain, deputy director of the Primary Education Directorate, told bdnewsw24.com.

The authorities brought the amendment to Section 11 of the related law, which was applied previously to take steps against students over the violation of the rules.

According to the section, the students would be barred from taking one or entire exams for speaking with each other, carrying unauthorised paper or objects, showing the answers to each other and using other objects except the answer sheet in examination centre.   

A meeting will be held soon to decide alternative ways to stop students from cheating in exams, a DPE official told bdnews24.com.

Around 200 students were expelled from PEC and Ebtedayee exams held in November this year.

Following a report published by daily Desh Rupantor, the High Court issued a rule asking the government about the legitimacy of the expulsion on Nov 21.

