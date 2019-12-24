Home > Education

Govt publishes list of 18,147 for appointment as primary school teacher

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Dec 2019 11:27 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 11:27 PM BdST

The government has selected 18,147 candidates for appointment to its primary schools as assistant teachers.

The primary and mass education ministry published the list of the successful candidates on Tuesday night.

The list, based on written tests and viva, is available on the Directorate of Primary Education - www.pde.gov.bd – and the offices of the primary education officers in all districts.

A total of 2.4 million people applied for the jobs.

The 63,601 government primary schools across Bangladesh now have 322,766 teachers.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo

PEC test hinges on expert view

Govt sets dates for PEC retakes

UGC

UGC orders universities to shut evening courses

A marker at the entrance to Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ, on Nov 9, 2018. There have been at least three suicides at Rowan in just over two months, a sober statistic officials acknowledge is the most ever in a single semester. The New York Times

3 suicides in 2 months jolt US college campus

Women lagging behind in literacy: report

Project director Michael Hillen in the archive of the Thesaurus Linguae Latinae, at the Bavarian Academy of Sciences in Munich, Nov 22, 2019. Researchers, many long since dead, have been working here since the 1890s to compile the most comprehensive Latin dictionary ever. It is expected to be completed in 2050. (Gordon Welters/The New York Times)

Latin dictionary’s journey

Students at the University of Tokyo, where the student body has for decades been about 80 percent male, Oct 17, 2018. Although women make up nearly half of the country's undergraduate population, Japan's elite universities reflect — and magnify — a lacklustre record in elevating women. The New York Times

Japan’s elite universities, where women are a rarity

HC rules on PEC examinee expulsion

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.