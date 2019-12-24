Govt publishes list of 18,147 for appointment as primary school teacher
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Dec 2019 11:27 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 11:27 PM BdST
The government has selected 18,147 candidates for appointment to its primary schools as assistant teachers.
The primary and mass education ministry published the list of the successful candidates on Tuesday night.
The list, based on written tests and viva, is available on the Directorate of Primary Education - www.pde.gov.bd – and the offices of the primary education officers in all districts.
A total of 2.4 million people applied for the jobs.
The 63,601 government primary schools across Bangladesh now have 322,766 teachers.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Government to take expert opinion on scrapping PEC test
- Govt announces dates for expelled students to retake PEC exams
- UGC orders public universities to shut evening courses
- 3 suicides in 2 months jolt a college campus
- Bangladesh women lagging behind in adult literacy: UNESCO report
- Latin dictionary’s journey: A to Zythum in 125 years (and counting)
- Japan’s elite universities, where women are a rarity
- HC issues rule on expulsion of students from PEC exams
- Over 2.9 million students sit for PEC, Ebtedayee exams
- A 9-year-old is about to get a university degree. He has #giganticplans
Most Read
- BNP enters Dhaka city election race with rigging, fairness fears
- Two security guards ‘confess’ to killing Chinese businessman in Dhaka ‘for money’
- Modi's party loses Indian state election amid protests over citizenship law
- BSTI revokes licences of products from nine companies
- Indian Muslims wave national flag to show protest is not anti-India
- Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg to steady spiralling 737 MAX crisis
- Police arrest two suspects with links to attacks on DUCSU VP Nur
- India names ex-high commissioner to Bangladesh Shringla as its foreign secretary
- Army man killed, 12 injured in Khulna road accident
- Dhaka Bar introduces ‘digital’ vakalatnama with QR code, photo to stop fake lawyers