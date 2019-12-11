UGC orders public universities to shut evening courses

The regulatory body issued a 13-point directive to the vice chancellors of public universities across the country on Wednesday.

The letter also called on vice chancellors to properly discharge their duties, seek the approval of the UGC before opening new departments or posts, and complying with the rules for making appointments and promotions at universities, among others.

The administration of evening courses should be stopped as it is damaging the image of public universities, according to the letter signed by Dr Shamsul Arefin, director of communication and information rights department of UGC.

It came after Hamid said a section of teachers were turning public universities into business institutions by running evening courses outside the regular academic activities.