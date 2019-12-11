UGC orders public universities to shut evening courses
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Dec 2019 06:20 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2019 06:20 PM BdST
The University Grants Commission has ordered public universities to shut down evening courses amid criticism from President Abdul Hamid and other vice chancellors.
The regulatory body issued a 13-point directive to the vice chancellors of public universities across the country on Wednesday.
The letter also called on vice chancellors to properly discharge their duties, seek the approval of the UGC before opening new departments or posts, and complying with the rules for making appointments and promotions at universities, among others.
The administration of evening courses should be stopped as it is damaging the image of public universities, according to the letter signed by Dr Shamsul Arefin, director of communication and information rights department of UGC.
It came after Hamid said a section of teachers were turning public universities into business institutions by running evening courses outside the regular academic activities.
