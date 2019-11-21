HC issues rule on expulsion of students from PEC exams
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Nov 2019 05:05 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2019 05:05 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the government to explain why the expulsion of 15 students from the Primary Education Completion (PEC) examinations should not be deemed illegal.
The authorities have also been asked to explain why the fifth graders who were barred from taking the test should not be allowed to retake the exams.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the rule on their own initiative on Thursday based on a report on the matter carried by the Daily Desh Rupantor on Nov 19 presented by Supreme Court Advocate AM Jamiul Haque.
The bench also asked why instruction No. 11 of the guidelines on Primary Education Completion and Ebtedayee exams issued by the Directorate of Primary Education should not be declared illegal.
Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, director general of the Directorate of Primary Education, director general of the National Academy for Primary Education and the chairman of the madrasa education board have been given two weeks to respond to the rule.
The court adjourned the hearing on the matter until Dec 10.
