Over 2.9 million students sit for PEC, Ebtedayee exams

Over 2.9 millions candidates are sitting for the exams which began at 10am on Sunday.

Among them, 2.55 million students are taking PEC test for fifth graders. Of them, 1,181,300 are boys and 1,371,967 are girls. The number of candidates for the exams has dropped by over 200,000 this year compared to 2018.

Meanwhile, 350,371 students -- 187,082 boys and 163,289 girls -- are sitting for the Ebteyadee examination, which has seen the number of candidates rise by 30,982 from last year.

The examinations are scheduled to end on Nov 24.