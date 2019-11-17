Over 2.9 million students sit for PEC, Ebtedayee exams
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Nov 2019 01:08 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 01:08 PM BdST
The Primary Education Completion (PEC) and Ebtedayee examinations are underway at around 7,000 centres across Bangladesh.
Over 2.9 millions candidates are sitting for the exams which began at 10am on Sunday.
Among them, 2.55 million students are taking PEC test for fifth graders. Of them, 1,181,300 are boys and 1,371,967 are girls. The number of candidates for the exams has dropped by over 200,000 this year compared to 2018.
Meanwhile, 350,371 students -- 187,082 boys and 163,289 girls -- are sitting for the Ebteyadee examination, which has seen the number of candidates rise by 30,982 from last year.
The examinations are scheduled to end on Nov 24.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Over 2.9 million students sit for PEC, Ebtedayee exams
- A 9-year-old is about to get a university degree. He has #giganticplans
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Over 2.6 million students sit for JSC, JDC exams
- Anxious and cooped up, 1.5 million Kashmiri children are still out of school
- Indian medical students who studied in Bangladesh doing better back home
- IUB holds 5th international conference on electrical engineering
- UK wants more 'quality' applications from Bangladesh for Chevening Scholarships
- Viqarunnisa gets Fougia Rezwan as principal
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Messi goal gives Argentina 1-0 win over Brazil
- Chattogram traders trash 15 tonnes of onions as prices skyrocket
- Hasina says onion planes will arrive in two days
- Seven die in Chattogram gas line explosion
- Bangladesh suffer heavy defeat in 1st Test against India
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi says she was ‘sold’ for 22,000 riyals in Saudi Arabia
- ‘Absolutely no mercy’: Leaked files show China’s mass detentions in officials’ own words
- Nirmal named president, Babu general secretary of Swechchhasebak League
- Who’s to blame as onion prices shoot through the roof in Bangladesh?