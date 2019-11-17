Home > Education

Over 2.9 million students sit for PEC, Ebtedayee exams

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Nov 2019 01:08 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 01:08 PM BdST

The Primary Education Completion (PEC) and Ebtedayee examinations are underway at around 7,000 centres across Bangladesh.

Over 2.9 millions candidates are sitting for the exams which began at 10am on Sunday.

Among them, 2.55 million students are taking PEC test for fifth graders. Of them, 1,181,300 are boys and 1,371,967 are girls.  The number of candidates for the exams has dropped by over 200,000 this year compared to 2018.   

Meanwhile, 350,371 students -- 187,082 boys and 163,289 girls -- are sitting for the Ebteyadee examination, which has seen the number of candidates rise by 30,982 from last year.

The examinations are scheduled to end on Nov 24.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

PEC, Ebtedayee exams begin

In an undated family photo, Laurent Simons, a Belgian child prodigy. Simons, 9, studies electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology and is set to graduate before year's end. He wants to go to medical school and eventually work on artificial organs. The New York Times

9-year-old to become world's youngest graduate

JSC, JDC math tests deferred

JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11 suspended

JSC, JDC exams begin

Security forces outside Sri Pratap College in Srinagar, India, Oct 17, 2019. With soldiers and militants claiming the streets, and most schools simply shuttered, education has been on hold through months of crisis in Kashmir. The New York Time

1.5m children still out of school in Kashmir

Indian medical students in Bangladesh doing better

IEEE Power and Energy Society President Prof Saifur Rahman speaks at an international conference on advances in electrical engineering at the Independent University Bangladesh campus in Dhaka.

International conference on electrical engineering held at IUB

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.