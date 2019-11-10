Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests

The JSC test has been rescheduled for 10am on Nov 14, the education ministry said on Sunday. The madrasa board announced that the JDC test will now be held at 9am on Nov 15.

The JSC and JDC math exams were originally slated for Nov 9 before being rescheduled for Nov 12 and Nov 14, respectively, in light of the cyclone threat.

Later, the government also postponed the JSC and JDC exams scheduled for Nov 13 and Nov 16 due to the cyclone.