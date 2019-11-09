Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Nov 2019 12:58 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2019 01:16 PM BdST
The government has suspended the Junior School Certificate or JSC and Junior Dakhil Certificate or JDC exams of Nov 11 due to Cyclone Bulbul, a severe storm which is nearing the coasts.
The new dates for the exams will be announced later, said the education ministry’s spokesman Abul Khair.
It follows the postponement of Saturday’s JSC and JDC math exams which were rescheduled for Nov 12 and Nov 14, respectively.
The eighth grade completion tests have been taking place since Nov 2.
Around 2.65 million students have registered for the tests this year.
The eight general education boards had scheduled the JSC science exam for Nov 11 while the madrasa board was set to hold JDC English test on the same day.
But the cyclone is likely to hit the Bangladesh coasts on Saturday evening.
Different regions of the country, including Dhaka, have been experiencing rainfall under the influence of the storm since Friday morning.
