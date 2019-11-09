Home > Education

Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Nov 2019 12:58 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2019 01:16 PM BdST

The government has suspended the Junior School Certificate or JSC and Junior Dakhil Certificate or JDC exams of Nov 11 due to Cyclone Bulbul, a severe storm which is nearing the coasts.

The new dates for the exams will be announced later, said the education ministry’s spokesman Abul Khair.

It follows the postponement of Saturday’s JSC and JDC math exams which were rescheduled for Nov 12 and Nov 14, respectively.

The eighth grade completion tests have been taking place since Nov 2.

Around 2.65 million students have registered for the tests this year.

The eight general education boards had scheduled the JSC science exam for Nov 11 while the madrasa board was set to hold JDC English test on the same day.

But the cyclone is likely to hit the Bangladesh coasts on Saturday evening.

Different regions of the country, including Dhaka, have been experiencing rainfall under the influence of the storm since Friday morning.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11 suspended

JSC, JDC exams begin

Security forces outside Sri Pratap College in Srinagar, India, Oct 17, 2019. With soldiers and militants claiming the streets, and most schools simply shuttered, education has been on hold through months of crisis in Kashmir. The New York Time

1.5m children still out of school in Kashmir

Indian medical students in Bangladesh doing better

IEEE Power and Energy Society President Prof Saifur Rahman speaks at an international conference on advances in electrical engineering at the Independent University Bangladesh campus in Dhaka.

International conference on electrical engineering held at IUB

Chevening Scholarships: UK wants more 'quality' applications

Viqarunnisa gets new principal

UK Chevening Scholarships open for applications

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.