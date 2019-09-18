UK wants more 'quality' applications from Bangladesh for Chevening Scholarships

"UK wants to build positive relations with other countries and people around the world," said International Liaison Officer of UK’s Chevening Scholarship Programme Rebekah Palmer on Wednesday.

It is her maiden visit to Dhaka to give insight of the programme and encourage more professionals to apply.

Chevening Scholarships are the UK government’s prestigious global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and partner organisations.

The scholarships offer the opportunity to study for a one-year master’s degree at any of the UK’s leading universities.

They are awarded to outstanding established or emerging leaders across a wide range of fields, including politics, government, business, the media, the environment, civil society and academia, among others.

Chevening scholars come from over 160 countries and territories worldwide.

So far around 300 scholars from Bangladesh have completed their studies in the UK under the Chevening Scholarships.

Applications for next year are open until Nov 5, with applications to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply.

Rebekah, who is responsible for Chevening countries in Central Asia, South Asia and the South Pacific, said she gave a presentation to the students of Dhaka University on Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, she will interact with prospective candidates through a radio show at Radio Today.

"I hope this year we'll get more quality applications," she said.

Chevening Scholarships are not just an academic opportunity to study in the best universities in the UK, but beyond that, she added.

The scholars will get wider opportunities to meet and interact with people outside the academic study. They can also join a rich alumni community which has more than 50,000 members.

During the year in the UK, they will be exposed to a range of exclusive events, networking opportunities, and trips across the UK.

Previous scholars have visited 10 Downing Street, hiked up Mount Snowdon, exhibited art in London galleries, interned at the BBC, volunteered with the elderly, debated at the Cambridge Union, and sat at the home dressing room at Anfield.

“We hope that this enriching year studying in the UK will inspire new ideas within them, empowering them to return home and bring ideas to life,” said Rebekah.