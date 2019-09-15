Home > Education

Viqarunnisa gets Fougia Rezwan as principal

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Sep 2019 04:36 PM BdST

The government has named secondary and higher education directorate official Fougia Rezwan as the new principal of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.

The education ministry announced the appointment on Sunday.

Fougia has been serving as the principal of Sabujbagh Government College.

