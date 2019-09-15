Viqarunnisa gets Fougia Rezwan as principal
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Sep 2019 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2019 04:37 PM BdST
The government has named secondary and higher education directorate official Fougia Rezwan as the new principal of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.
The education ministry announced the appointment on Sunday.
Fougia has been serving as the principal of Sabujbagh Government College.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Viqarunnisa gets Fougia Rezwan as principal
- UK Chevening Scholarships open for applications
- Before 1st day of school, a quiz on how to use your giant schoolbag
- College students outsource homework to struggling writers abroad
- HSC exams set to start on Apr 1
- Bangladesh ranks ninth in graduate level students in US
- Girls ahead in HSC pass rate, but behind boys in GPA 5
- HSC results on Wednesday, available on education board website, SMS services
- Why some of the country’s best urban schools are facing a reckoning
- JSC test scheduled for Nov 2, SSC for Feb 1
Most Read
- Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL amid allegations of extortion
- Attacks on Saudi oil facilities knock out half the kingdom's supply
- AL's Quader eyes return to journalism
- Gazipur man arrested for allegedly raping two daughters
- Actress gets 14-day sentence in college admissions fraud scandal
- Man dies, 17 injured as bus overturns in attempt to save jaywalker in Ctg
- Parliamentary panel calls for action against DNCC over Aminbazar landfill
- Two women die from dengue as daily hospitalisation rate drops near 500
- Pilot’s coffee spill forced trans-Atlantic flight to turn around, an inquiry shows
- Man jailed for forcing underage daughter into marriage in Sherpur