UK Chevening Scholarships open for applications

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with “demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds”, the British High Commission in Dhaka said.

The scholarship offers full financial support to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

The call for new applicants follows the selection of 13 scholars from Bangladesh, who won an award to study at a UK university this year.

Successful applicants have been sharing their stories through the #ChosenForChevening hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson held a reception on Sep 8 to award certificates to 15 scholars who completed their studies in the UK last year.

So far around 300 scholars from Bangladesh have completed their studies in the UK under the Chevening Scholarships.

Since the programme was created in 1983, over 50,000 outstanding professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening.

There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2020/2021 academic year, the British High Commission said, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.