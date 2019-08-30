Home > Education

HSC exams set to start on Apr 1

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Aug 2019 01:41 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2019 01:41 PM BdST

The Higher Secondary Certificate and its equivalent exams will start on Apr 1.

The written exams will continue until May 4 while the practical examinations will be held from May 5 to May 13, according to the Dhaka Education Board website.

All the examinees have been asked to take their seats in the examination centres, 30 minutes before the exams begin like every year.

Students will have to answer the multiple-choice questions first, followed by the creative or written exams.

