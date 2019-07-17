Girls ahead in HSC pass rate, but behind boys in GPA 5
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jul 2019 07:53 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2019 08:31 PM BdST
Girls have maintained their lead over boys in the pass rate for HSC and equivalent exams this year.
However, the boys are leading in the total number of maximum grade points or GPA 5 like last year, according to the results published on Wednesday.
A total of 503,828 out of 703,000 boys have passed the exams this year while the number is 484,344 out of 633,629 girls.
In all the education boards, 76.44 percent of girl candidates passed the exams against the 71.67 pass rate of boys.
The combined pass rate rose to 73.93 percent this year from 66.64 percent a year ago. Total 47,286 students achieved GPA of 5.0 compared to 29,262 in 2018.
Of them, 24,567 are boys and 22,710 are girls.
