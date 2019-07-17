Home > Education

Girls ahead in HSC pass rate, but behind boys in GPA 5

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jul 2019 07:53 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2019 08:31 PM BdST

Girls have maintained their lead over boys in the pass rate for HSC and equivalent exams this year.

However, the boys are leading in the total number of maximum grade points or GPA 5 like last year, according to the results published on Wednesday.

A total of 503,828 out of 703,000 boys have passed the exams this year while the number is 484,344 out of 633,629 girls.

In all the education boards, 76.44 percent of girl candidates passed the exams against the 71.67 pass rate of boys.

The combined pass rate rose to 73.93 percent this year from 66.64 percent a year ago.  Total 47,286 students achieved GPA of 5.0 compared to 29,262 in 2018.

Of them, 24,567 are boys and 22,710 are girls.

Print Friendly and PDF

File Photo: Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq watches the team train during a practice session in Kingston March 20, 2007. Reuters
Inzamam to step down as chief selector
Umpires are human: New Zealand coach
Shakib in WC best XI
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England's Ben Stokes reacts after a six Action Images via Reuters
Ex-umpire finds
final over ‘error’

More stories

Girls ahead in HSC pass rate

HSC results on Wednesday

Students at Bushwick Ascend Charter School in Brooklyn, on Feb 27, 2019. Ascend, the charter school network in Brooklyn, scrapped its strict discipline code a few years ago. The leaders of charter schools across New York are broadcasting problems in their schools and making changes. The New York Times

Why charter schools in NY are facing reckoning

JSC, SSC test schedule published

Thousands opt out of college admission after SSC

Ohio State’s president called the findings that a former team doctor sexually abused men at the university ‘shocking and painful to comprehend.’ The New York Times

Ohio State doctor sexually abused 177 students

Kazi Shahidullah named UGC chairman

FILE -- An SAT prep class at the Business of Sports School in New York, March 1, 2016. The SAT is adding an “adversity score” to the test results that is intended to help admissions officers account for factors like educational or socioeconomic disadvantage that may depress students’ scores, the College Board said on May 16, 2019. (Yana Paskova/The New York Times)

SAT to add ‘adversity score’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.