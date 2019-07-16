HSC results on Wednesday, available on education board website, SMS services  

Home > Education

The wait of over 1.35 million students for results of HSC and equivalent exams will end on Wednesday.

Education Minister Dipu Moni and Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel, along with chairmen of all education boards, will hand over the copies of the test results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the morning.

The minister will brief the media about different sides of the results at 12:30pm.

Besides their institutions, the results will be available for the students from 1pm on the website of the education boards (http://www.educationboard.gov.bd).

Besides the institutions, the inter-education board coordination sub-committee said institution- and centre-wise results will be emailed to deputy commissioners and Upazila executive officers or UNOs.

Copies of the results can be collected from the DCs and UNOs if necessary. The boards will not supply any copies of the results.

The results will also be available on mobile phone via SMS.

To know the results, a student will have to type “HSC<space>first three letters of board<space>roll number<space>2019” and send SMS to 16222. They will get the result in a reply SMS.

Madrasa students will have to type “Alim<space>Mad<space>roll number<space>2019” and send SMS to 16222. They will get the result in a reply SMS.

For vocational board students, the SMS should read “HSC<space>Tec<space>roll number<space>2019” and be set to 16222. 

The tests were held between Apr 1 and May 12 at 2,579 centres across Bangladesh.

The students will be able to apply for reevaluation between July 18 and 24.

They will have to write "RSC<space>first three letters of board’s name<space>roll number<space>subject code" and send to 16222.

Subject codes can be put in one SMS with commas between them. The students will be charged up to Tk 300 per subject for reevaluation.

