JSC test scheduled for Nov 2, SSC for Feb 1

Published: 03 Jul 2019 08:59 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 08:59 PM BdST
This year’s Junior School Certificate or JSC examinations will start on Nov 2 and Secondary School Certificate or SSC and equivalent tests on Feb 1 next year.
The schedule was finalised on Wednesday, according to the secondary and higher education division under the education ministry.
Junior Dakhil Certificate or JDC exam schedule will be published in line with the JSC routine, officials said.
The SSC's theoretical test was taken in 25 days (February 2-25) in 2018. But the test will be taken in 22 days in 2020.
According to the schedule, the practical tests of all subjects, including music, will be completed from Feb 23-29.
This year the candidates of secondary education will have to answer the multiple choice questions or MCQ section first. Afterwards, creative / essay sections’ examinations will be taken.
No candidates can use the normal calculator. None other than the center secretary can use the mobile phone inside the exam center. The candidates will have to take their designated seats 30 minutes before the start of the examinations, according to the instructions.
