Prof Kazi Shahidullah appointed as UGC chairman
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 May 2019 04:42 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2019 04:47 PM BdST
Former vice chancellor of National University Prof Kazi Shahidullah has been appointed as the new chairman of the University Grants Commission, or UGC.
Prof Shahidullah replaces Prof Abdul Mannan, who ran his term on May 7. Since then, the commission’s senior member Prof Mohammed Yusuf Ali Mollah had served as chairman.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Prof Kazi Shahidullah appointed as UGC chairman
- Ohio State finds team doctor sexually abused 177 students
- SAT to add ‘adversity score’ that rates students’ hardships
- Meeting in Toronto on Canadian visa for Bangladeshi students
- When ‘hard work’ (plus $6.5 million) gets you into Stanford
- Good English and math grades drive SSC pass rates
- SSC test results on Monday, available on education board websites, SMS services
- A teacher shared her salary, and a stranger started a school supplies wish list
- National University postpones Sunday’s exams as Fani hits Bangladesh
- National University defers Saturday’s examinations
Most Read
- Iran's reach puts US forces, allies in striking range
- Bangladesh didn’t stop visas to Pakistanis: FM
- US officials say military moves to deter Iran are working
- In an Indian village, Muslims talk of leaving as divide with Hindus widens
- Bangladesh approves over Tk 2 trillion development budget
- Khaleda moves to stop her trial at court inside Keraniganj jail
- Trump: US will respond with 'great force' if Iran attacks interests
- High Court freezes central bank circular on loan rescheduling
- In India’s Election, ailing Congress Party Is unlikely to find Its miracle
- Supreme Court issues brief statement to clarify media instructions