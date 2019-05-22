Home > Education

Prof Kazi Shahidullah appointed as UGC chairman

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 May 2019 04:42 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2019 04:47 PM BdST

Former vice chancellor of National University Prof Kazi Shahidullah has been appointed as the new chairman of the University Grants Commission, or UGC.

The supernumerary professor of the Dhaka University’s Department of History takes over the office for a term of four years,  the Department of Secondary and Higher Education announced on Wednesday.

Prof Shahidullah replaces Prof Abdul Mannan, who ran his term on May 7. Since then, the commission’s senior member Prof Mohammed Yusuf Ali Mollah had served as chairman.

