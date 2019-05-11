Home > Education

Meeting in Toronto on Canadian visa for Bangladeshi students

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 May 2019 04:31 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2019 04:33 PM BdST

A meeting has been organised in Canada in an effort to make visa application process easier for the Bangladeshi students under the student partnership programme or SPP between the two nations.

Diplomats, eminent businessmen and key stakeholders attended the event recently organised by the Canadian University of Bangladesh in Toronto, the university said in a statement.

The SPP is an arrangement that provides quick and easy visa for studying in Canada. Canadian High Commission had previously entered into SPP arrangements with India and China which facilitated thousands of students from these two countries, according to the statement.

A large number of Bangladeshi students apply for education in Canada each year but a significant number of the applications is rejected as students are unable to meet eligibility criteria.

Once implemented, the proposed SPP in Bangladesh will result in faster visa processing, less documentation and streamlined admission and visa guidelines for all SPP participating institutions.

Founder and Chairman of the university Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, Canadian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Benoit Préfontaine and Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada Mizanur Rahman were present at the event, according to the statement.



