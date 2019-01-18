India offers Bangladeshi students scholarships
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2019 12:07 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2019 12:07 AM BdST
The High Commission of India has announced the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships for the academic session 2019-20.
The scholarships are awarded to meritorious Bangladeshi nationals to pursue courses in India at the undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD level, except in medicine.
Over 3500 ICCR scholarships have been granted to Bangladeshi nationals by the government of India so far.
Candidates are required to have proficiency in English and should have secured minimum 60 percent marks or GPA 3 out of 5 or GPA 2.50 out of 4 in the last qualifying examinations.
The ICCR has developed a portal exclusively for the benefit of the aspiring students who may log on to http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/home and create individual login ID and password before submitting the applications online.
Applicants are to apply online individually after reading the instructions carefully.
Applicants should be at least 18 years of age by July 2019.
The last date of submission of online application forms on the a2a portal is Feb 8.
The eligible applications will be informed about the exact date and venue of a mandatory English Proficiency Test (EPT), which will last 30 minutes.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India offers Bangladeshi students scholarships
- Officials hail grade-8 students with GPA 5 in 2018 as ‘really meritorious’
- Aga Khan School Dhaka hosts certificate ceremony for CPE graduates
- Aga Khan School Dhaka celebrates 30 years of education
- India announces national eligibility cum entrance test date for medical, dental colleges
- Over 160,000 absent from English test on first day of primary completion exams
- 70 Bangladeshis receive Australian scholarships in 2019
- IUB signs MoU on collaboration with Australia’s Macquarie University
- Rising number of Bangladeshis studying in US beats international average
- Learning English now more significant than ever before: Foreign Minister
Most Read
- Rajshahi University says five Nepalese students go AWOL
- Suspect says he makes firearms for police to use as evidence in Bangladesh
- Kenya hotel siege over, militants and at least 21 victims dead
- UK PM May to seek Brexit consensus after winning confidence vote
- PM Hasina warns officials against corruption
- Fire at Kamalapur station in Dhaka derails train timings
- Allies of Awami League are unwilling to be in opposition
- High Court scraps plea challenging the swearing-in of new MPs
- Indian woman who defied Kerala temple ban 'beaten by her mother-in-law'
- Main suspect in Xulhaz-Tonoy murders caught, police say