India offers Bangladeshi students scholarships

The scholarships are awarded to meritorious Bangladeshi nationals to pursue courses in India at the undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD level, except in medicine.

Over 3500 ICCR scholarships have been granted to Bangladeshi nationals by the government of India so far.

Candidates are required to have proficiency in English and should have secured minimum 60 percent marks or GPA 3 out of 5 or GPA 2.50 out of 4 in the last qualifying examinations.

The ICCR has developed a portal exclusively for the benefit of the aspiring students who may log on to http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/home and create individual login ID and password before submitting the applications online.

Applicants are to apply online individually after reading the instructions carefully.

Applicants should be at least 18 years of age by July 2019.

The last date of submission of online application forms on the a2a portal is Feb 8.

The eligible applications will be informed about the exact date and venue of a mandatory English Proficiency Test (EPT), which will last 30 minutes.