Editors Guild’s executive committee holds meeting

The Guild’s ninth meeting was organised at the bdnews24.com offices in Dhaka at 3:30pm on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed the association’s first anniversary and different other issues.

Chaired by Guild President and bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi, Ekattor Television Editor-in-Chief Mozammel Babu, Desh Television Editor Sukanta Gupta Alak, ATN Bangla Chief Executive Editor ZI Mamun, Bangla Tribune Editor Zulfiqer Russell, and Asian Age Editorial Board Chairman Shoeb Chowdhury attended the meeting.

The association of editorial leaders from across the news publishing industry in Bangladesh started its journey on Dec 21 last year.