Editors Guild gets four new members

Published: 12 Oct 2019 08:07 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2019 08:07 PM BdST

Formed to protect editorial freedom and promote responsible journalism, Editors Guild, Bangladesh has awarded membership to four more editors.

Now the number of members of the organisation stands at 20.

The Guild approved the new memberships at a meeting of its executive committee at bdnews24.com offices in Dhaka on Saturday.

The approval came following recommendations by the Guild’s membership committee after screening of applications, according to the association.

The new Guild members are The Sangbad Publisher and Editor Altamash Kabir, Sargam Editor Quazi Rownaq Hossain, Energy and Power Editor Mollah Amzad Hossain and DOT Editor Mustapha Khalid Palash.

Maasranga TV Chief News Editor Rejoan Haq has been included in the executive committee.

The Guild also brought minor changes to the operations and membership committees.

The association of editorial leaders from across the news publishing industry in Bangladesh started its journey on Dec 21 last year.

