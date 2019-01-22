Editors Guild, Bangladesh expands its executive committee

The Guild took the decision to expand the panel of nine to a 13-strong one in a meeting chaired by its president, bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi, at the news publisher’s offices in Dhaka on Tuesday.

It formed the executive committee on Jan 4. Now four members of the convening committee have been included in the executive committee.

They are Asian Age Editorial Board Chairman Shoeb Chowdhury, ATN News Chief Executive Editor Munni Saha, ATN Bangla Chief Executive Editor ZI Mamun, and Bangla Tribune Editor Zulfiqer Russell.

Those already on the executive committee are Abed Khan, former editor of the Jugantor, the Daily Samakal and the Kaler Kantho, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad, The Daily Janakantha Executive Editor Swadesh Roy, The Daily Amader Notun Shomoy Editor Nayeemul Islam Khan, Ekattor Television Editor-in-Chief Mozammel Babu, DBC Television Editor-in-Chief Manzurul Islam, Gazi Television and sarabangla.net Editor-in-Chief Syed Ishtiaque Reza, and Desh Television Editor Sukanta Gupta Alak.

The association of editorial leaders from across the news publishing industry in Bangladesh started its journey on Dec 21 last year.