    বাংলা

    Russia's mutiny case against Prigozhin remains open: media

    The criminal case against the mercenary leader is still being investigated, the Kommersant newspaper and Russia's three main news agencies report

    Reuters
    Published : 26 June 2023, 10:13 AM
    Updated : 26 June 2023, 10:13 AM

    A Russian criminal case against mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin for mutiny remains open and is still being investigated, the Kommersant newspaper and Russia's three main news agencies reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

    President Vladimir Putin on Saturday vowed to crush what he called a treasonous mutiny after Prigozhin said his Wagner Group fighters had taken control of the southern city of Rostov and were heading to Moscow on what he said was a "march for justice" intended to remove corrupt and incompetent Russian commanders.

    Under a deal mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko that defused the crisis late on Saturday, the Kremlin said a criminal case against Prigozhin would be dropped and he would move to Belarus.

    His fighters would return to base and would also face no legal action, the Kremlin said.

    However, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday that the criminal case remained open and that the Federal Security Service (FSB) was continuing its investigation as part of the case. It cited an unidentified source as saying there had not been enough time to close the case.

    Russia's three main news agencies - TASS, RIA and Interfax - also reported that the criminal case against Prigozhin remained open and that the investigation was continuing.

    "The criminal case against Prigozhin has not stopped," TASS cited a source close to the prosecutor's office as saying. "The investigation is ongoing."

    The prison term under Russian law for such a crime is 12-20 years.

    Prigozhin, who has not been seen in public since leaving Rostov late on Saturday and has not commented on the deal, denied leading a mutiny.

    Prigozhin, once a close Putin ally whose Wagner Group has spearheaded much of the fighting in Ukraine, launched his rebellion on Friday after alleging that the Russian military had killed some of his men in an air strike.

    The Defence Ministry denied his claim.

    RELATED STORIES
    Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group's pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Jun 24, 2023.
    Russia's mutiny case against Prigozhin remains open: media
    The criminal case against the mercenary leader is still being investigated, the Kommersant newspaper and Russia's three main news agencies report
    Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Victory Museum on Poklonnaya Hill on the Remembrance and Sorrow Day in Moscow, Russia June 22, 2023. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS
    US sees weakened Putin as turmoil reveals ‘cracks’
    Blinken says the armed mutiny by Wagner fighters has exposed fresh ‘cracks’ in the strength of Putin’s leadership that may take weeks or months to play out
    A military column of Wagner private mercenary group drives along M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia's southern cities, with smoke from a burning fuel tank at an oil depot seen in the background, near Voronezh, Russia, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
    Rebel Russian mercenaries barrel towards Moscow
    Outside Moscow, armoured military vehicles set up roadblocks, while police man machine gun positions on the southern outskirts
    Filling stations to stay open 24 hours for 15 days during Eid travel, says Quader
    Filling stations to stay open 24 hours for 15 days during Eid
    CNG pumps will remain open 24 hours for seven days on either side of Eid-ul-Azha

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps