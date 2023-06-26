Russia's mutiny case against Prigozhin remains open: media

A Russian criminal case against mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin for mutiny remains open and is still being investigated, the Kommersant newspaper and Russia's three main news agencies reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

President Vladimir Putin on Saturday vowed to crush what he called a treasonous mutiny after Prigozhin said his Wagner Group fighters had taken control of the southern city of Rostov and were heading to Moscow on what he said was a "march for justice" intended to remove corrupt and incompetent Russian commanders.

Under a deal mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko that defused the crisis late on Saturday, the Kremlin said a criminal case against Prigozhin would be dropped and he would move to Belarus.

His fighters would return to base and would also face no legal action, the Kremlin said.