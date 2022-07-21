ECB raises rates for first time in decade with safety net for debtors
Published: 21 Jul 2022 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2022 09:25 PM BdST
The European Central Bank raised its interest rates for the first time since 2011 on Thursday and unveiled a new bond-buying programme to keep borrowing costs in check for the euro zone's most indebted countries.
The ECB raised its deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero, or twice as much as it had indicated after its previous meeting, in an effort to curb record-high inflation in the euro zone.
It also raised the rate on its weekly and daily cash auctions by 50 basis points to 0.50 percent and 0.75 percent respectively, and signalled that further increases in its three rates were likely to come this year.
"At the Governing Council’s upcoming meetings, further normalisation of interest rates will be appropriate," the ECB said. "The frontloading today of the exit from negative interest rates allows the Governing Council to make a transition to a meeting-by-meeting approach to interest rate decisions."
In a bid to cushion the impact of the rise in borrowing costs, the ECB also unveiled a new tool, the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI).
This will let it buy bonds when it sees signs of financial fragmentation - an unwarranted divergence in borrowing costs among the euro zone's 19 countries.
"The scale of TPI purchases depends on the severity of the risks facing policy transmission. Purchases are not restricted ex ante," the ECB said.
The euro zone's central bank had not raised rates for 11 years and the deposit rate has been in negative territory since 2014.
Attention now turns to ECB President Christine Lagarde's 1245 GMT news conference.
- Ukraine pushes for debt freeze to dodge hard default
- For many in Bangladesh, nutritious food is a luxury
- Rupee slide not due to economic fundamentals: Pakistan minister
- We don’t need IMF loans now: minister
- 'Panic' in Pakistani markets as rupee slides against US dollar
- UK inflation strikes new 40-year high
- Oil price windfall tests Gulf's fiscal discipline
- Inflation hits 9-year record
- ECB raises rates for first time in decade with safety net for debtors
- Ukraine pushes for debt freeze to dodge hard default
- Nutritious diet is a luxury for many in Bangladesh as rising costs eat into their earnings
- Pakistan finmin says rupee slide not due to economic fundamentals
- Bangladesh finance minister sees no need for IMF loans now
- 'Panic' in Pakistani markets as rupee slides further against US dollar
Most Read
- Magura police 'suicides': Constable Mahamudul was ADC Laboni's bodyguard
- Bangladesh finance minister sees no need for IMF loans now
- US honours Bangladesh's Tariqul Islam for preventing human trafficking
- Bangladesh takes 8 decisions to reduce expenses, power consumption, control commodity prices
- Nutritious diet is a luxury for many in Bangladesh as rising costs eat into their earnings
- 'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years
- Eden College student dies after battery-run rickshaw overturns in Old Dhaka
- Prices of rechargeable fans heat up in Dhaka as power cuts drive demand
- Bangladesh reports six new virus deaths as cases top 2m
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day