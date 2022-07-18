Morgan Stanley trims India's GDP forecast to 7.2%
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2022 02:17 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2022 02:17 PM BdST
Morgan Stanley cut its forecast for India's annual growth to 7.2% for this year, as tighter financial conditions and a slowdown in global trade have pressured major economies around the world.
The brokerage's forecast, down from its previous projection of 7.6%, comes after India's economic growth slowed to the lowest in a year in the first three months of 2022 at 4.1%. The revised target is in line the Reserve Bank of India's view.
For the next year, Morgan Stanley expects the annual GDP to touch 6.4%.
Global central banks have moved to sharply tighten monetary policies to curb surging inflation, increasing worries of a possible recession. The Reserve Bank of India, too, last month raised the key interest rate by 50 basis points.
India's annual consumer inflation, which touched multi-year highs in the past few months, eased marginally to 7.01% in June. The brokerage expects more respite ahead.
"Building in the moderation in commodity prices and swifter correction in domestic food prices, we see the near-term inflation trajectory improving," Upasana Chachra, chief India economist at Morgan Stanley said in a note dated Sunday.
Chachra pegged the terminal repo rate at 6.5%, and expects it to be reached by April 2023. The central bank had raised the rate to 4.9% last month.
"We expect that normalization in real rates will help preserve macro stability and provide a basis for a durable growth recovery."
- Dollar crunch threatens to disrupt fuel imports
- BB steps in as dollar hits Tk 100 again
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in 20 days
- Pakistan to get $4bn to shore up reserves
- Unrealistic energy policies will raise inflation: Saudi prince
- Indonesia removes palm oil export levy until Aug 31
- IMF chief sees ‘exceptionally uncertain’ global outlook
- WB approves $500m for disaster preparedness
- Morgan Stanley trims India's GDP forecast to 7.2%
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, keep fuel stations closed once a week amid energy crisis
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- Bangladesh Bank steps in as dollar surges to Tk 100 again
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in a span of 20 days
- Pakistan to get $4bn from friendly countries to shore up reserves
Most Read
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
- Cargo plane carrying munitions to Bangladesh crashes in Greece
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- Bangladesh Bank steps in as dollar surges to Tk 100 again
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, keep fuel stations closed once a week amid energy crisis
- Narail student arrested over Facebook post that ‘sparked’ attacks on Hindu homes, temple
- Indian army chief Gen Pande due in Dhaka on Monday
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in a span of 20 days
- Clashes erupt in Cumilla after scuffle between MP, chairman in Dhaka
- Bangladesh approves human trial of homegrown Bangavax COVID-19 vaccine