Bangladesh's power crunch could continue through September

Spiralling fuel prices in the international market, driven by the war in Ukraine, have forced the government to cut back on power production and start rationing electricity.



The government is now exploring cost-effective policies to mitigate the effects of the power crisis, Chowdhury told reporters after a meeting with energy sector officials on Thursday.



"Several new coal-fired power plants will come into operation in September. These can be relied on [for power] instead of expensive oil and gas-fired power plants."



In light of the surging costs of fuel, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has stressed the need to practise austerity in the consumption of power. Chowdhury believes that the impact of the power crunch can be minimised if the demand for electricity is limited to 12,000 megawatts.



Representatives of the Power Distribution Company suggested reducing office hours and ending all programmes early in the evening to save electricity. They also urged frugality with the use of air conditioners.