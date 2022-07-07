Bangladesh's power crunch could continue through September
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2022 05:07 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2022 05:17 PM BdST
Households in Bangladesh could be plagued by power outages until September amid a global energy crisis, according to Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, the prime minister's energy adviser.
Spiralling fuel prices in the international market, driven by the war in Ukraine, have forced the government to cut back on power production and start rationing electricity.
The government is now exploring cost-effective policies to mitigate the effects of the power crisis, Chowdhury told reporters after a meeting with energy sector officials on Thursday.
"Several new coal-fired power plants will come into operation in September. These can be relied on [for power] instead of expensive oil and gas-fired power plants."
In light of the surging costs of fuel, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has stressed the need to practise austerity in the consumption of power. Chowdhury believes that the impact of the power crunch can be minimised if the demand for electricity is limited to 12,000 megawatts.
Representatives of the Power Distribution Company suggested reducing office hours and ending all programmes early in the evening to save electricity. They also urged frugality with the use of air conditioners.
- Fuel prices must be 'adjusted': Nasrul Hamid
- Afghanistan lifts coal prices as exports to Pakistan boom
- Russia records weekly inflation for first time since May
- Germany sweetens immigration offer
- Brace for economic storm: Bank of England
- No loans for luxury imports: BB
- China plans $75b infrastructure fund to revive economy
- Inflation at 24-yr high adds to strains in S Korea's economy
- Nasrul Hamid pitches for 'adjustment' of fuel prices amid global crisis
- Russia records weekly inflation for first time since May
- Afghanistan lifts coal prices as exports to neighbouring Pakistan boom
- Facing labour shortages, Germany sweetens immigration offer
- Sri Lanka president asks Russia's Putin to help import fuel
- Bank of England tells lenders to brace for economic storm
Most Read
- Life in Dhaka takes a hit as blackouts are back with vengeance
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- A BGB woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Grim power outlook as Hasina flags surging cost amid energy crisis
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Henolux owner Nurul Amin’s rise: from homeopathy to skin-whitening creams
- Facing labour shortages, Germany sweetens immigration offer