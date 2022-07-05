Bangladesh trade deficit hits record $30.81bn
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2022 01:03 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 01:03 AM BdST
Bangladesh's exports have grown at a record rate in 2021-22, but import costs have been higher and remittances have fallen sharply, sending trade deficit to an all-time high of $30.81 billion until May with a year-on-year growth of 48.83 percent.
These have also impacted the country's Balance of Payment or BoP deficit, which has reached record $17.23 billion, according to latest dada published by the Bangladesh Bank on Monday.
Serajul Islam, a spokesman for the central bank, blamed high import costs for the widening trade deficit, which in May increased by nearly 11.3 percent from April.
The widening trade and BoP deficits have put pressure on Bangladesh's foreign currency reserves. Serajul mentioned measures taken by the central bank to save foreign currency by discouraging imports of luxury goods.
Analyst Ahsan H Mansur said it was assumed that trade deficit would increase. He suggested measures to cut demand, such as raising prices of power and gas so that the consumers become aware and spend cautiously.
"The government is already treading that path," he said, noting that it suspended spending on "less important" projects.
- Trade deficit hits record $30.81bn
- India to address volatility in rupee against dollar
- Bangladesh suspends funds for 'less important' govt projects
- Remittances fall 15% year on year in FY22
- State minister apologises for power cuts
- Government halts vehicle purchase, meeting honorariums
- Sri Lanka struggling to pay for fuel shipments
- Argentina economy minister quits amid crisis
- Bangladesh trade deficit hits record $30.81bn
- India to address volatility in rupee against dollar: government official
- Bangladesh suspends funds for 'less important' projects as austerity drive ramps up
- Bangladesh remittances fall 15% year on year in FY22
- Bangladesh state minister apologises for power cuts fuelled by gas shortage
- More austerity: government suspends vehicle purchase, meeting honorariums
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Amin Hilaly, ‘missing’ real estate boss named in NSU graft case, is found in Savar
- Bangladesh state minister apologises for power cuts fuelled by gas shortage
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Hasina travels to Tungipara with Joy, Saima via Padma Bridge
- Fire at Meghna Group packaging factory under control after 3.5 hours
- Bangladesh suspends funds for 'less important' projects as austerity drive ramps up