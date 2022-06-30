BB raises key policy rate by 50 basis points, the second hike in a month, to rein in inflation
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2022 04:32 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2022 04:32 PM BdST
The central bank has raised its key interest rate, or repurchase agreement rate, by 50 basis points to 5.50 percent as part of its efforts to control consumer prices.
It is the second time Bangladesh Bank has shifted the rate in a month. The last hike, on May 29, raised the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 5 percent.
Prior to that, the last change in the repo rate was in July 2020.
The repurchase agreement rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall of funds.
The decision was taken to “deal with the demand side pressures along with ensuring the required flow of funds to the priority and productive sectors to promote supply-side activities", the central bank said in its monetary policy statement for the year starting Jul 1, which it released on Thursday.
In May, consumer prices soared to an eight-year high, with headline inflation rising to 7.42 percent, up from 4.87 percent a year earlier, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.
The food inflation rate accelerated to 8.3 percent.
“[Bangladesh Bank’s] monetary and credit programmes for FY23 will pursue a cautious policy stance with a tightening bias to contain inflation and exchange rate pressures while supporting the economic recovery process, ensuring the necessary flow of funds to the economy’s productive and employment generating activities for long-term economic growth,” the central bank said in its statement.
- Amnesty stays for money launderers
- Focus on saving: Hasina
- Govt in talks with IMF over $1bn budget support
- Tk 92bn deal with Japan for Savar-Bhatara metro rail
- WB approves $1bn for Bangladesh, Nepal
- Sri Lankan economy contracts 1.6% in first quarter
- Padma Bridge sees a drop in vehicles on 2nd day
- G7 seeks to curb Russian oil income through price cap
- China's factory, service sectors shake off 3 months of lockdown pain
- Bangladesh gets $515m in World Bank funds to modernise power supply
- With some tweaks, amnesty stays for money launderers in Bangladesh
- Hasina advises Bangladeshis to be frugal, focus on saving as war rages in Europe
- Bangladesh in talks with IMF for $1bn budget support
- World Bank gives Bangladesh, Nepal $1bn in loans to boost regional connectivity
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Bangladesh to announce the date of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday
- Govt to start collecting tolls on Bangabandhu Expressway on Jul 1
- Tensions rise in Indian town after killing of Hindu man
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- A student wrote 'I feel sad' on an exam paper as a joke. Now his university is demanding an explanation
- In Chattogram Hill Tracts, a new group of armed insurgents is making waves. Who are they?