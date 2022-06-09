Higher public spending and wages risk fanning inflation: Johnson
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jun 2022 07:41 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2022 07:41 PM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said that the surge in inflation meant the government could not simply spend more to support people through the cost-of-living crisis, and to increase wages sharply would risk fuelling further price rises.
Johnson said it was right that the government increased spending during the COVID crisis but a strong and healthy economy would not emerge if it carried on in the same way.
"When you face inflationary pressure, you can't just spend your way out of it. On the contrary, you have to be careful not to add to inflationary pressure," Johnson said in a speech in northwest England, adding that increasing wages to match inflation risked a wage-price spiral.
"When a country faces an inflationary problem, you can't just pay more and spend more. You have to find ways of tackling the underlying causes of inflation."
More stories
- Fuel, fertiliser subsidies up by 24%
- Higher public wages risk fanning inflation: Johnson
- Kamal marks 6 big challenges
- Universal pension from FY23
- Bags, wraps made of polyethylene to get cheaper
- Key takeaways from FY23 budget
- First-class train tickets to be pricier
- Pay more to import high-end vehicles
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh to introduce universal pension in FY23
- Key takeaways from Bangladesh’s FY23 budget
- Pay more to import high-end cars, motorcycles
- First-class train travel to get costlier
- Pay more for mobile handsets as government scraps VAT waiver
- Bangladesh expands tax incentive for employers of physically challenged and third-gender people
Opinion
Most Read
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Dipu Moni indicates family still reeling from the ‘machinations of a certain person’
- Police looking for answers why murdered DBC News employee went to Hatirjheel
- Bahrain to restart visas for Bangladeshis after a 4-year break. The new process may break a camel’s back
- Bangladesh confronts shadows of global economic crisis. The budget is expected to chart a way out
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Padma Bridge is Bangladesh’s response to insults: Hasina