IMF urges countries to support vulnerable, avoid blanket subsidies as food, fuel prices soar
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jun 2022 10:45 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2022 10:45 PM BdST
The IMF said on Tuesday governments fighting soaring food and fuel prices should target aid to vulnerable citizens rather than issue across-the-board aid that risked adding to strains on public finances.
Over half of 134 countries surveyed said they had introduced subsidies or tax cuts to soften the blow of soaring price rises triggered by the war in Ukraine, the International Monetary Fund said in a blog.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sharp spikes in food and fuel prices, compounding global economic woes, especially for developing economies that have been struggling more than richer ones to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Policymakers should allow high global prices to pass through to the domestic economy while protecting vulnerable households affected by the increases," the IMF blog said.
"That's ultimately less costly than keeping prices artificially low for all irrespective of their ability to pay."
The IMF often makes removing subsidies a condition of giving aid.
Pakistan on June 2 slashed fuel subsidiesfor the second time in a week to secure a bailout from the IMF. Tunisia said on Tuesday it would start cutting energy and food subsidies next year alongside financial transfers to poor families, as it seeks a $4 billion IMF loan.
The IMF blog noted that governments had passed less of the rise in oil prices onto consumers in the first four months of this year than they had in 2021, adding that subsidies encouraged more energy consumption and thus fed the price rises.
Food security concerns may mean that some governments have no option but to introduce subsidies and even hand out basic staples, the blog said, but it advised that "clear sunset clauses" for their termination were needed.
- WB slashes global growth forecast to 2.9%
- High time to rethink mega projects: Selim Raihan
- Russia walks the plank to a foreign bond default
- Zahid suggests a shift from deficit budget
- Default loan bulges to Tk 1.13tn in Q3
- Basic snacks not so basic anymore
- Budget session starts Sunday
- A history of Russian defaults
- World Bank slashes global growth forecast to 2.9%, warns of 'stagflation' risk
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- Russia walks the plank to a foreign bond default
- Economist Zahid Hussain suggests moving away from conventional deficit budget
- Default debt bulges as Tk 101.67bn added to third quarter tally
- Low-income consumers struggle as prices of basic baked snacks spiral out of easy reach
Most Read
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- At least $8.3m apparels were waiting for export at fire-ravaged Bangladesh depot
- US wins authority to seize Russian oligarch's planes
- Foreign national with suspected monkeypox admitted to Dhaka hospital
- Bangladesh to import rice privately amid rising prices, says food minister
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- A day after Sitakunda fire, Chattogram port auctions off 30,450 litres of hydrogen peroxide
- Shahjalal International Airport opens e-Passport gate for faster travel through borders