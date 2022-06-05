Low-income consumers struggle as prices of basic baked snacks spiral out of easy reach
Fasyal Atik, Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2022 02:24 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2022 02:24 AM BdST
Rickshaw puller Ajmal’s regular choice of snacks in the morning before work is two buttery crumpets with a cup of tea.
The caffeine in the tea usually energises Ajmal, who identified himself with his first name, for the day’s hard work, but on Friday, his energy level somewhat dropped instead after having the snack at a roadside tea stall in Dhaka’s Mirpur.
Blame it on the bill!
Even last week, he paid Tk 20 for his snacks. On Friday, the shopkeeper asked for Tk 30, a 50 percent jump overnight.
Visits to different convenience stores and tea stalls across the city portray a similar unprecedented surge, from 20 percent to 40 percent, in the prices of basic baked items.
Even though Bangladeshis have been struggling with the soaring prices of essential food items for the last few months, the sudden surge in prices of basic baked items has somehow ended up becoming a hot button for discussion on social media and in the public sphere.
Another rickshaw puller named Momin, who also identified himself by a single name, faced an identical situation to Ajmal in Malibagh.
“Pulling rickshaws is a physically demanding job, and since with my income, I can’t afford something better, these basic baked goods act like sustenance for me throughout the day. Tell me, how should I do my job on an empty stomach, if I can’t even afford these now?” he said while speaking to the bdnews24.com
“For the last one week, the price of a pack of Tk 10 white bread rose to Tk 15, a piece of Tk 5 crumpets has become TK 10 each. Some of the larger companies have even stopped supplying altogether. My sales went down quite a lot,” an exasperated Shafiqul said.
Mohammad Jalal Uddin, president of Bangladesh Bread, Biscuits, and Confectionary Items Manufacturers’ Association, has admitted that the recent rise of the items, which the association readjusted on Wednesday, is the highest in Bangladesh’s history.
“People in low-income thresholds are the main consumers of these products. I agree that the price increase of 20 percent has put our target consumers in a bind of sorts. But we’re desperate too. The price of every raw material [flour, oil, sugar] required to produce baked items has gone up. We’d just adjusted our prices to survive,” a defensive Jalal Uddin said while talking to bdnews24.com.
“As a result, at least a million workers in our industry will lose their jobs,” Jalal Uddin warned.
- Bangladesh parliament to sit for budget session from Sunday
- The Bolsheviks to Putin: A history of Russian defaults
- Hit by war in Europe after pandemic, world stares at recession. Can Bangladesh fare any better?
- Pakistan slashes fuel subsidies in bid to control fiscal deficit: finance minister
- FY23 budget: Former BIDS director general Murshid advises more focus on agriculture to cut inflation
- Even with floating forex system, taka devalued against US dollar again
Most Read
- Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin sued for defamation in Sweden
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Bangladesh orders banks to launch digital microcredit services
- Hit by war in Europe after pandemic, world stares at recession. Can Bangladesh fare any better?
- Even with floating forex system, taka devalued against US dollar again
- At least two killed in blast after fire in Chattogram container depot
- Police fire tear gas to disperse apparel workers protesting price rise in Dhaka
- Khaleda to be invited to Padma Bridge opening, if law permits: Quader
- Guard dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ while thwarting rape attempt in Lakshmipur
- At least 10 people killed in India factory explosion