Bangladesh parliament to sit for budget session from Sunday

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will present the budget in the session on Jun 9.

President Md Abdul Hamid convened the session, which will begin at 5pm, on May 18.

All members of parliament will have to bring COVID-19 negative certificates like they did the last two years. But the MPs will not be listed on specific days for entry this time around, said Whip Iqbalur Rahim.

The session is likely to be longer this time after it was shortened in the last two years due to the pandemic crisis.

Parliament Secretariat officials said the pandemic health rules will remain in effect, albeit not as stringent as it was in the past. But mask mandates will be in place.

Parliament staff and media personnel will be allowed to enter the premises this year.

The advisory committee, led by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, will set the duration and scope ahead of the session. Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina is part of the committee.

The committee did not meet in the last two years.

As many as four bills have been submitted for presentation as of Saturday. They are - Bangladesh Gas, Oil and Mineral Resources Corporation Bill, National Freedom Fighters Council Bill, Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (Amendment) Bill and Bangladesh Supreme Court Judges (Leave, Pension, and Privileges) Bill.