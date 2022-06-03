Even with floating forex system, taka devalued against US dollar again
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jun 2022 01:16 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2022 01:16 AM BdST
The Bangladesh Bank has sold $135 million to local banks at a rate of Tk 89.90, a Tk 0.90 higher than the last time it set the dollar price on Sunday.
The move has essentially devalued the rate of taka against US dollar again, even with the reinstatement of floating foreign exchange rate.
The central bank on Thursday reintroduced the floating foreign exchange for banks to set the US dollar rate based on demand and supply situations.
Bangladesh adopted a floating exchange rate system in 2003 to effectively integrate with the global market.
However, for the last couple of months, the central bank imposed tight control on the dollar exchange rate due to the massive depletion of the greenback it has in its coffer.
On Sunday, it set the interbank exchange rate to Tk 89 per US dollar along. The rate was set at Tk 89.15 for the importers and Tk 89.2 for the remitters, a fourth such devaluation in two months.
As a result of it, analysts said, banks could not supply adequate dollars for the payment of import costs, and the situation simultaneously prompted exporters to delay encashment of their earnings resulting in a demand-supply mismatch.
The depletion took place due to a large gap between the amounts paid for imports through letters of credit and the cumulative inflow of foreign exchanges via exports and remittances.
The recovering post-pandemic economy of Bangladesh has been dealing with a massive boom in import costs, especially in the first nine months of the current fiscal.
Although exports data suggests a similar growth too, a significant fall in the remittance inflow from non-resident Bangladeshis has created a big gap, which, according to the Bangladesh Bank and analysts, made the reserves lose almost $1 billion every month.
The central bank’s spokesperson Md Serajul Islam said the regulator has lifted the bar for banks to set their exchange rate, based on the market situation.
“Bankers informed us that the regulation of the US dollar rate is somewhat depressing the remittance inflow. For that reason, we’ve decided to go back to the floating system,” he said.
The devaluations somewhat put the kerb currency market into a spiral, as dollar prices soar significantly.
At one point last month, exchangers outside of the formal banking system were selling a dollar for over Tk 100, the highest in Bangladesh’s history.
The record rise in US dollar prices, according to market insiders, has hurt the remittance inflow through banking channels as non-resident Bangladeshis, the main source of remittances for the country, were using informal transaction systems, such as Hundi or just plain old carrying and selling in the kerb market to get a better price.
The Bangladesh Bank, however, wants to keep the new policy forward under the wraps as the banks have been instructed through back channels instead of a public notice being issued in this regard.
Serajul said banks have been instructed not to make any unusual increase in dollar prices, adding that the central bank will pay close attention to the kerb market as well.
- Banks to offer digital microcredit
- Pakistan central bank reserves fall to $9.7bn
- Milk Vita hikes prices of dairy products
- LPG prices lowered by 7%
- Dollar-taka exchange rate to float
- Cooking oil price will ease: commerce minister
- Farashuddin urges plan for self-sufficient economy
- Remittances dip again
- Bangladesh orders banks to launch digital microcredit services
- Pakistan central bank reserves fall $366 million to $9.7 billion
- Milk Vita hikes prices of dairy products
- Bangladesh lowers LPG prices by 7%
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Commerce minister says price of cooking oil will ease
Most Read
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Argentina outclass Italy to win 'Finalissima'
- Depp scores near-total victory in US defamation case against ex-wife Heard
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- British-Bangladeshi Nadia Samdani, an art patron, receives MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours
- Pakistan central bank reserves fall $366 million to $9.7 billion
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Reduce reliance on imports for self-sufficient economy, says former BB governor Farashuddin
- Gunman kills four in Oklahoma medical center, police say
- Two passengers held with $230,000 at Dhaka airport