Pakistan central bank reserves fall $366 million to $9.7 billion
Published: 02 Jun 2022 09:23 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2022 09:23 PM BdST
Pakistan's central bank said on Thursday that its liquid foreign exchange reserves had fallen by $366 million to $9.7 billion.
In the week to May 27, reserves decreased due to an external debt repayment, the bank said in a press release.
Total liquid foreign reserves stood at $15.7 billion, of which commercial banks held 6 billion.
