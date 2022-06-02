Bangladesh lowers LPG prices by 7%

The price of a 12 kg cylinder, mostly used for cooking, has been reduced by Tk 93 to Tk 1,242, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission said on Thursday.

For May, the price was lowered by 7.23 percent to Tk 1,335 per cylinder after an increase in the prices for three months.

According to the BERC, the prices of propane and butane for June have been lowered to $750 on an average from $856.5 in May. Following the changes, the LPG price now stands at Tk 103.52 per kg, including VAT.

Reticulated LPG has been priced at Tk 100.29 per kg. Autogas, or LPG used in vehicles, now costs Tk 57.91 per litre at retail.

Following price hikes for five consecutive months leading up to December, LPG prices dropped 4 percent per kg in January. But prices began climbing again in February.