Russian central bank plays down role of dollar and euro at home and globally
>>Reuters
Published: 31 May 2022 10:16 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2022 10:16 PM BdST
Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that the role of the dollar and the euro as global currencies would decline as central banks rethink their strategies after the West froze Russian reserves, suggesting it could consider imposing negative rates for dollar and euro deposits.
Unprecedented Western sanctions have frozen around half of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, which stood near $640 billion before Moscow started its military campaign in Ukraine on Feb 24.
The Bank of Russia said this precedent along with discussions about a possible seizure of the frozen part of reserves would prompt other central banks, primarily in Asia and the Middle East, to rethink strategies for their savings.
"One could expect an increase in demand for gold and a decline in the US dollar's and the euro's role as reserve assets," the bank said in a report on financial stability.
As of late 2021, the Russian central bank held $131.5 billion of its reserves in gold, while the remainder of the $612.9 billion reserves was held in foreign currency assets. As of May 20, Russia's reserves slipped to $583.4 billion.
The central bank said the share of foreign currency liabilities Russian banks had has declined recently as clients stepped up withdrawal of funds from their currency accounts, while the share of banks' foreign currency assets has increased.
"One of the results of the imposed sanctions restrictions for the foreign exchange market was the tendency to increase the use of currencies alternative to the US dollar and the euro," the central bank said, referring to the Chinese yuan in particular.
To speed up the process, Russia could consider imposing negative interest rates on deposits held in dollar and euros, the central bank said.
Central Bank Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudaeva clarified later such discussions only concerned corporate clients' foreign exchange deposits with banks, not those of retail clients.
Yudaeva said it was too early to lift the $10,000 limit on Russian citizens' withdrawals from their currency accounts, in place since the early days of the campaign in Ukraine, but did not rule out its review in September.
"We'll wait for September and we'll see then," Yudaeva told reporters.
In late 2021, the share of foreign currencies in household assets, including stocks and deposits, has been around 22 percent, and the central bank at the time said it had no plans to lower it.
The central bank also said in the report that Russian private investors have become the stock market's main driving force amid trading restrictions for non-residents.
- Sri Lanka hikes tax rates to maximise revenues
- Sri Lanka appeals to farmers to plant more rice
- Govt to launch drive against rice hoarding
- Padma Bridge cannot be crossed on foot
- Indian home prices to accelerate again
- Mega project developers seek fresh extension
- Govt eyes payment methods of Hong Kong, Singapore
- Rising rates test foundations of property boom
- Sri Lanka appeals to farmers to plant more rice as food shortage looms
- Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes tax rates to maximise govt revenues
- Bangladesh to launch drive against rice and paddy hoarders amid price hike
- Padma Bridge cannot be crossed on foot, says project director
- Indian home prices to accelerate again despite higher rates
- Deadline for a mega project is ending next month. Breaking the ground part, not so much
Most Read
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- Deadline for a mega project is ending next month. Breaking the ground part, not so much
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Bangladesh FM asks India about how to import Russian oil by dodging sanctions
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Nepal recovers bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash, voice recorder found
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Ex-Jamaat leader Rezaul Karim among three sentenced to death for Naogaon war crimes
- Bangladesh to launch drive against rice and paddy hoarders amid price hike
- After Ukraine, 'whole world' is a customer for Turkish drone: maker