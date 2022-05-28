Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil, minister says
>> Reuters
Published: 28 May 2022 11:32 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2022 11:32 PM BdST
Sri Lanka will pay $72.6 million to buy a 90,000-tonne shipment of Russian oil docked at Colombo's port for weeks, its energy minister said on Saturday, as the island nation works to restart its only refinery and address a crippling energy crisis.
Sri Lanka has struggled to pay for fuel, food and medicine imports due to a severe shortage of foreign currency. An unprecedented financial crisis has also forced the country to default on some external debt.
Like the rest of Asia, Sri Lanka wants to shift to long-term crude tenders to hedge against high crude spot prices, but dwindling foreign exchange reserves have hampered its ambitions, the power minister said on Saturday.
"I have reached out to multiple countries, including Russia, for support to import crude and other petroleum products," Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera told reporters.
The 90,000-tonne consignment was ordered through Dubai-based Coral Energy, Wijesekera said, adding that the payment would facilitate restarting the country's sole refinery, which has been closed since March 25.
"The next shipment will also be ordered from the same company. Another consignment will be needed within the next two weeks to keep the refinery running continuously," Wijesekera said.
Queues of two-wheelers and cars outside fuel stations, sometimes miles long, have become a familiar sight for Sri Lankans this year, with high global oil prices exacerbating their misery.
Wijesekera estimates that Sri Lanka will need $568 million to pay for a dozen fuel shipments needed in June.
The country is struggling to pay $31 million for a furnace oil shipment docked at Colombo's port. State-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) needs $735 million to clear letters of credit for previous oil purchases.
Total foreign reserves were $1.82 billion at the end of April.
Protests have rocked Sri Lanka in recent days, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the financial crisis.
- Ready to discuss Ukrainian grain shipments: Putin
- Hasina urges OECD to extend preferential facilities to 2029
- India seen facing worsening power outage risks
- Cut off from wheat imports, Egypt leans on local harvest
- High gas prices impede decarbonisation push
- Corporate tax rate likely to drop more
- Govt saves more on LNG, fertilisers
- Govt plans amnesty to recover laundered money
- Putin says he's willing to discuss resuming Ukrainian grain shipments
- Hasina urges Japan, other OECD countries to extend preferential facilities to 2029
- India seen facing wider coal shortages, worsening power outage risks
- Cut off from Black Sea wheat imports, Egypt leans on local harvest
- High gas prices, energy security fears impede decarbonisation push
- Budget FY23: Further corporate tax rate cut on the cards
Most Read
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- Bangladesh bids farewell to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, who penned immortal Language Movement song
- Russia intensifies offensive in east Ukraine as momentum shifts
- Train runs off the tracks in Gazipur, snaps Dhaka’s rail links with northern districts, Khulna
- 'Send the police now': Kids called 911 from Texas classroom during massacre as police waited
- How a Russian billionaire shielded assets from European sanctions
- Partially blocked for development, Chattogram canals add to waterlogging worries
- Rail links to Dhaka restored after 12-hour disruption