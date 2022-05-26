Bangladesh plans amnesty to bring back laundered money
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2022 09:39 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2022 09:39 PM BdST
The government plans an amnesty for money launderers to bring the funds they smuggled out back into Bangladesh without facing questions, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting of cabinet committees on Thursday, he said it may make the announcement before the next budget.
The government previously had a provision allowing people to legalise undisclosed income by paying taxes at certain rates, but this is the first time it is trying to recover money from abroad without holding the launderers accountable.
Kamal declined to give details on the option to repatriate laundered funds, saying Bangladesh Bank will make the announcement.
The government has taken a number of austerity measures, including a halt on development projects that are not urgent and some foreign trips, as the dollar is rising against the taka amid a global economic crisis fuelled by the Ukraine-Russia war.
The central bank has eased rules to send remittances to shore up reserves. Expatriate Bangladeshis can now send money without showing any documents.
A reporter asked the finance minister if some people will take advantage of the changes in the rules on remittances to bring back laundered money.
“They are same. No questions will be asked. All these efforts aim to bring back the money that has been channelled over time,” Kamal said.
Many countries give such amnesty to their citizens, he said.
In response to another question, Kamal said the government does not have any estimate on how much money has been laundered.
“But it will be mentioned specifically who will be able to bring back laundered money by paying taxes at certain rates in the next budget.”
- Iran expects 5m tonnes of grain from Russia
- BB to set uniform dollar exchange rate
- Myanmar c.bank orders state bodies not to use foreign currencies
- Asia's war on inflation targets supply, not consumers
- UN's grain-for-fertiliser plan holds little appeal for Moscow
- Analyst warns of risks in changing remittance policy
- Food crisis fuels fears of protectionism
- EU calls for Russia dialogue to unlock Ukraine food exports
- Iran expects Russia to supply it with 5m tonnes of grain
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- Russian central bank slashes key rate, sees room to cut further
- Myanmar c.bank orders state bodies not to use foreign currencies
- Asia's war on inflation targets supply, not consumers
- UN's grain-for-fertiliser plan holds little appeal for Moscow
Most Read
- Texas gunman warned online of attack minutes before rampage that killed 19 children
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- ‘Worried’ over funding, UNHCR chief Grandi urges focus on Rohingya amid Ukraine war
- Nagar Baul, Miles withdraw cases against Banglalink
- After five days of unconsciousness, RMG worker says she jumped off moving bus to escape ‘rape’
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- CVF emerged as legitimate voice under Bangladesh’s leadership: Hasina
- Student wings of BNP, Awami League clash again at Dhaka University