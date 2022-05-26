Bangladesh plans amnesty to bring back laundered money

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of cabinet committees on Thursday, he said it may make the announcement before the next budget.

The government previously had a provision allowing people to legalise undisclosed income by paying taxes at certain rates, but this is the first time it is trying to recover money from abroad without holding the launderers accountable.

Kamal declined to give details on the option to repatriate laundered funds, saying Bangladesh Bank will make the announcement.

The government has taken a number of austerity measures, including a halt on development projects that are not urgent and some foreign trips, as the dollar is rising against the taka amid a global economic crisis fuelled by the Ukraine-Russia war.

The central bank has eased rules to send remittances to shore up reserves. Expatriate Bangladeshis can now send money without showing any documents.

A reporter asked the finance minister if some people will take advantage of the changes in the rules on remittances to bring back laundered money.

“They are same. No questions will be asked. All these efforts aim to bring back the money that has been channelled over time,” Kamal said.

Many countries give such amnesty to their citizens, he said.

In response to another question, Kamal said the government does not have any estimate on how much money has been laundered.

“But it will be mentioned specifically who will be able to bring back laundered money by paying taxes at certain rates in the next budget.”