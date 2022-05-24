EU calls for Russia dialogue to unlock Ukraine food exports
Sabine Siebold, Reuters
Published: 24 May 2022 08:55 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2022 08:55 PM BdST
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday called for talks with Moscow on unlocking wheat exports that are trapped in Ukraine as a result of a Russian sea blockade.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week accused Russia of using food as a weapon by holding "hostage" supplies for not just Ukrainians, but also millions of people around the world. Moscow rejects this allegation.
"The most important (thing) is to deblock the Black Sea. This is a call on Russia," von der Leyen told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.
Von der Leyen, who is president of the European Union's executive, said a food crisis was approaching at full speed and some sort of dialogue with Moscow was needed to unlock 20 million tons of wheat stuck in Ukraine.
"It cannot be in Russia's interest that, because of Russia, people are dying of hunger in the world," she said, adding that a solution to create food corridors needed to be found.
"I think we should first of all look at the dialogue with Russia, whether there is not an agreement that this wheat gets out of Ukraine", the European Commission head said.
Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Ukraine is also a major exporter of corn, barley, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil.
Meanwhile, Russia and Belarus, which have backed Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine, account for more than 40% of global exports of potash, a key crop nutrient.
Von der Leyen said the European Union should also step up its own production, making it easier for farmers to have a second crop or to increase wheat production.
RECONSTRUCTION
Ukraine is top of the agenda at this year's gathering of more than 2,000 business and political leaders, NGOs and academics, with President Volodymyr Zelensky holding the de facto opening speech.
By contrast, no Russian companies or state institutions have been invited to the annual event in the Swiss Alpine resort.
With regard to the funding of Ukraine's reconstruction after the war, the EU is considering making use of frozen Russian central bank and oligarchs' funds, von der Leyen said.
"The basic feeling of fairness tells us we should look and we do look into that," she said.
The Baltic states have been calling for the confiscation of Russian assets, including central bank reserves of $300 billion, but it is unclear if this would be legal for the EU to do.
On May 3, Ukraine estimated the cost of reconstruction at $600 billion.
"It is not trivial but...the destruction of Ukraine was done by Russia's completely unjustified war, and therefore, if the whole world steps up to reconstruct Ukraine, Russia should also carry its fair share," she added.
Von der Leyen did not want to comment on what conditions would constitute a sufficient basis for Ukraine to accept an agreement about an end of the war.
"There is one important principle: It is Ukraine that defines and decides what they conceive as - this is for us the end of the war, this is acceptable. It is Ukraine, that decides on that," she said.
- Govt risks missing wheat collection target
- Economic storm looming, leaders warn in Davos
- PM’s 5 proposals to enhance regional cooperation
- Pakistan central bank hikes key policy rate to 13.75%
- Easier rules for remittance incentives
- Biden's Asian economic talks include 13 countries
- Ministerial meeting on economic issues, capital market
- BB: no forex for events abroad
- EU calls for Russia dialogue to unlock Ukraine food exports
- Bangladesh risks missing domestic wheat collection target
- Economic storm looming, business and government leaders warn in Davos
- Hasina places 5 proposals to enhance regional cooperation at ESCAP
- Pakistan central bank hikes main policy rate by 150 bps to 13.75%
- Bangladesh eases rules further to get cash incentives on remittances
Most Read
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Square Pharmaceuticals factory fire doused after 7-hour fight in Gazipur
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Four trustees of North South University sent to jail, face grilling in embezzlement case
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Saudi Arabia suspends travel to India, 15 other nations as COVID cases surge
- Bangladesh raises duty on imports as it cracks down on luxuries
- Ban water taxis from ‘priceless’ Hatirjheel, High Court rules
- OC Pradip's wife Chumki surrenders to court in ACC case for having assets beyond means
- Students wings of BNP, Awami League clash at Dhaka University