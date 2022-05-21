Indian government trims tax on fuel to fight inflation
>>Reuters
Published: 21 May 2022 10:12 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2022 10:12 PM BdST
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a reduction of taxes on petrol and diesel to fight inflation and keep prices of essential items in check.
The excise duty on petrol was reduced by 8 rupees ($0.1028) per litre, and for diesel by 6 rupees per litre, she said in a series of tweets.
The government is expected to take a hit of about 1 trillion Indian rupees on its annual revenue due to the move, she said, urging the state governments to follow suit with similar reductions keeping in line with the federal government's plan.
Currently, a litre of petrol costs 105.41 rupees, while diesel is at 96.67 rupees in New Delhi.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has specifically asked all arms of the government to work with sensitivity and give relief to the common man," Sitharaman said.
The government will also give a subsidy of 200 rupees per cooking gas cylinder to over 90 million beneficiaries under a welfare scheme introduced for women below the poverty line.
The subsidy will have an annual revenue implication of nearly 61 billion Indian rupees, she said.
The government will also reduce import duty on raw materials for plastic products, iron, and steel, hoping to lower down the cost of final products, Sitharaman added.
The latest move is likely to increase fiscal concerns and raise doubts about government meeting its deficit target of 6.4 percent of GDP for 2022-23.
But inflation has become a major headache for Modi's government ahead of elections to several Indian state assemblies this year.
India's wholesale and consumer prices accelerated in April at their fastest in years, prompting the central bank to hike interest rates at an unscheduled policy meeting this month, with another likely in June.
Modi said the latest decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices, will positively impact various sectors.
"It is always people first for us!" he wrote on Twitter.
- India trims tax on fuel to fight inflation
- Not the time to raise power prices: FBCCI
- Biden seeks to rebuild economic ties across Asia
- ‘Fiscal blueprint needed to restore confidence in economy’
- Govt to lay out plan to tackle price hike
- Pakistan bans imports of non-essential luxury goods
- China wants to expand BRICS bloc of emerging economies
- World Bank to give $30bn to shore up food security
- Indian government trims tax on fuel to fight inflation
- Not the right time to raise power prices, says FBCCI. Businesses demand ‘20-year roadmap’
- In South Korea, Biden seeks to rebuild economic ties across Asia
- Fiscal policy should be designed to steer Bangladesh through crisis: Toufique Khalidi
- Bangladesh to roll out plan to tackle price hike, supply crunch
- Pakistan bans imports of all non-essential luxury goods: minister
Most Read
- Woman attacked at Bangladesh railway station for her outfit
- Slowly but steadily, Sylhet flooding begins to improve
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- Liverpool is latest on the list of Chattogram’s direct freight routes
- India jails trafficking suspect Ridoy Babo, 6 other Bangladeshis for life in rape case
- Bangladesh reports first COVID death in a month, 16 cases
- Russia hustles to recruit soldiers and halts gas supplies to Finland
- Dollar surges past Tk 100, but still ‘hard to find’
- 3 die as train rams pickup van in Gazipur
- Azov battalion releases another video amid questions over how many fighters remain in Mariupol