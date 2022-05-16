Ukraine war, India ban push wheat prices higher in global markets
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 May 2022 02:35 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2022 02:35 PM BdST
India's ban on exports of wheat due to the heatwave that hit crops has raised the prices of the staple cereal in the international markets.
Domestic prices in the South Asian country ascended to a record high while the benchmark wheat index rose to 5.9 percent in the US city of Chicago, the BBC reports.
In recent months, consumers have been spending more money on everything from bread and cakes to noodles and pasta as wheat prices soared on world commodity markets.
India, however, said that it will export to countries that have requested supplies "to meet their food security needs," and where exports are backed by letters of credit, according to the BBC.
Indian government officials also said the ban was not permanent and could be revised.
Agriculture ministers from the Group of Seven nations meeting in Germany have criticised the decision as India is the world's second-biggest wheat producer.
German food and agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir said, “If everyone starts to impose export restrictions or close markets, that would worsen the crisis.”
India, despite being a massive producer, has not previously been a major exporter due to the high domestic demand for wheat.
But Ukraine's wheat exports fell drastically after the Russian invasion while droughts and floods threatened crops in other major producers.
Commodity traders were expecting supplies from India in this sudden crisis to make up for part of the shortfall.
India, before announcing the ban, had said it was aiming to ship a record 10 million tonnes of wheat this year, according to the BBC.
- Facing higher grocery prices, shoppers in US change habits
- Taliban’s first annual budget foresees $501m deficit
- IMF lifts weighting of dollar, Chinese yuan
- Inflation fears send dollar to 20-yr high
- Momen proposes ‘the Korean method’
- US inflation simmers
- US consumer price gains slow but inflation still hot
- For many Americans, the good times are right now
- Critics should look at positive changes at village level, says Hasina
- Ukraine war, India ban push wheat prices higher in global markets
- Facing higher grocery prices, shoppers in US change habits
- Taliban's first annual Afghan budget foresees $501 million deficit
- IMF lifts weighting of dollar, Chinese yuan in SDR basket
- Fears that high inflation could crimp global growth send dollar to 20-yr high
Most Read
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans
- U-turns are meant to de-clog Dhaka roads. Many believe they are doing the opposite
- Students from two colleges in Dhaka clash, disrupting traffic
- Wanted over scams in Bangladesh, PK Halder and associates face grilling after arrest in India
- Growing evidence of military disaster on the Donets River pierces pro-Russian bubble
- The extraordinary rise of PK Halder and the spectacular fall of firms he controlled
- 10 people killed and 3 wounded in shooting at Buffalo grocery store
- BJP leader slapped on camera over comments against veteran politician Sharad Pawar
- TCB postpones sales of goods at subsidised prices for poor