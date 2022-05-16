Mexico to suspend import duties on food staples to tackle inflation
>> Reuters
Published: 16 May 2022 07:45 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2022 07:45 PM BdST
Mexico will waive import duties for one year on a range of household staples, most of them foodstuffs, in a bid to curb inflation, the government said in its official gazette on Monday.
The products on the government list included corn oil, rice, tuna, pork, chicken, beef, onions, jalapeño peppers, beans, corn flour, wheat flour, eggs, tomatoes, milk, lemons, white corn, apples, oranges, wheat and carrots.
Bread, potatoes, pasta for soup, sardines, sorghum and hand soap were also listed in the decree.
Duties would also be suspended on imports of live cattle, pigs, sheep, goats and chickens, the government said.
The government said the waiver on the household staples would take effect from Tuesday and be in force for a year. The waiver on livestock would enter force pending the approval of Mexico's foreign trade commission, it added.
The measures could be extended for another year, it added.
- Critics should look at rural changes: PM
- Wheat prices jump amid war, India ban
- Facing higher grocery prices, shoppers in US change habits
- Taliban’s first annual budget foresees $501m deficit
- IMF lifts weighting of dollar, Chinese yuan
- Inflation fears send dollar to 20-yr high
- Momen proposes ‘the Korean method’
- US inflation simmers
- Critics should look at positive changes at village level, says Hasina
- Ukraine war, India ban push wheat prices higher in global markets
- Facing higher grocery prices, shoppers in US change habits
- Taliban's first annual Afghan budget foresees $501 million deficit
- IMF lifts weighting of dollar, Chinese yuan in SDR basket
- Fears that high inflation could crimp global growth send dollar to 20-yr high
Most Read
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Students from two colleges in Dhaka clash, disrupting traffic
- U-turns are meant to de-clog Dhaka roads. Many believe they are doing the opposite
- Growing evidence of military disaster on the Donets River pierces pro-Russian bubble
- The extraordinary rise of PK Halder and the spectacular fall of firms he controlled
- 10 people killed and 3 wounded in shooting at Buffalo grocery store
- Wanted over scams in Bangladesh, PK Halder and associates face grilling after arrest in India
- BJP leader slapped on camera over comments against veteran politician Sharad Pawar
- TCB postpones sales of goods at subsidised prices for poor