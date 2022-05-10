Bangladesh’s GDP growth estimated at 7.25% in FY22: BBS
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2022 02:36 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2022 02:57 PM BdST
Bangladesh’s economy has begun to overcome the hurdles of the COVID-19 pandemic and has, once again, reached 7 percent GDP growth.
“Real GDP growth has hit 7.25 percent in the ongoing 2021-22 fiscal year, according to a provisional estimate,” said Planning Minister MA Mannan.
“The provisional GDP rate was calculated in the nine months up to March this year,” he said.
The final growth rate for the 2020-21 fiscal year was 6.94 percent, while the rate for 2019-20 was 3.45 percent.
The figures were announced at a press conference following a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, or ECNEC, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Tuesday.
The provisional estimate for per capita income in 2021-22 was $2,824, up from $2,591, the minister announced, citing a Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics report.
“In nominal terms, Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $465 billion in the ongoing fiscal year,” Mannan said.
